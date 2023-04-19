It was when we were glued to the silver screen that we saw Queen of the Stone Age’s Smooth Sailing music video. From that moment on (2013 to be precise), we knew we’d be firm Queens of the Stone Age fans. So, we were thrilled to hear the American rock band is touring for the first time in five years this summer.

Growing up, we got all of our music knowledge from the MTV Rocks television channel. If there was a brand new Red Hot Chili Peppers song or a Cage the Elephant music video, that’s where we’d hear about it, and who can forget the buzz when Arctic Monkeys released the music video to Do I Wanna Know from their fifth studio album, AM?

Earlier this week, Queens of the Stone Age announced huge outdoor shows for summer 2023, with plans to perform at Halifax’s The Piece Hall, Dreamland in Margate, and Cardiff Castle. We’d say we’re hoping for sunshine, but the British rain might make this rock band’s performance more atmospheric.

Queens of the Stone Age formed in 1996 in California’s Palm Desert, and released their self-titled debut album two years later. When speaking about the band’s choice of name, frontman and guitarist Josh Homme said: “Kings would be too macho. The Kings of the Stone Age wear armour and have axes and wrestle.

"The Queens of the Stone Age hang out with the Kings of the Stone Age's girlfriends when they wrestle... Rock should be heavy enough for the boys and sweet enough for the girls." Sounds like our kind of band!

After the release of 2000’s Rated R album, Queens of the Stone Age soon became a hot topic, assisted by Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl who championed the band in interviews. The band invited Grohl to join them for their third album, Songs for the Deaf, which produced huge hits like No One Knows and Go With the Flow.

In the years that followed, the American rock band released 2005’s Lullabies to Paralyze and 2012’s …Like Clockwork. The latter included a stellar line-up of artists like Elton John, Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails, Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, and Grohl returned, too.

Here’s how you can secure tickets to hear belters like Feel Good Hit of the Summer and The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret live in the UK this summer.

When will Queens of the Stone Age tour again?

@qotsa Twitter

The recently-announced Queens of the Stone Age shows mark the first time the rock band has toured the UK in five years. Their last UK tour was in support of the Mark Ronson-produced 2017 album Villains, and they travelled across the UK in 2018.

More recently, Homme appeared on stage at Wembley Stadium for the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, a show which paid tribute to the former Foo Fighters drummer. Homme covered David Bowie’s Let’s Dance — complete with a Nile Rodgers-fronted band — then reformed Them Crooked Vultures, his band with Grohl and the former Led Zeppelin bassist and keyboardist John Paul Jones.

Now, Queens of the Stone Age are performing a trio of shows in the UK this year, with Isle of Wight Alternative band Coach Party supporting them at all three UK dates. Here are the full details.

Full list of Queens of the Stone Age UK dates and venues 20th June 2023 — The Piece Hall, Halifax

22nd June 2023 — Dreamland, Margate

23rd June 2023 — Cardiff Castle, Cardiff

How to get Queens of the Stone Age UK tour tickets

Pre-sale for The Piece Hall concert in Halifax is taking place right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 19th April), and there are various pre-sales: The Piece Hall Members, Barclaycard and Artist pre-sales.

Also, for The Piece Hall concert in Halifax, the Cuffe & Taylor, Ticketmaster and Live Nation pre-sales will go live at 9am tomorrow (Thursday 20th April).

General on sale for The Piece Hall, Dreamland and Cardiff Castle dates will take place on Friday 21st April at 9am.

All tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.

