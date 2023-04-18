We have Premier League matches between Arsenal and Southampton, and Newcastle and Tottenham. In motor racing, there’s the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday 30th April and Formula One Miami Grand Prix on Sunday 7th May, just to name a few. Over in the golfing world, there’s also the US PGA Championship which takes place over a weekend in May.

Calling all sports fans: if you're planning on switching up your broadband provider, this deal from TalkTalk and NOW is one for you. Whether your sport of choice is football, motor racing or golf — the RadioTimes.com team are partial to football, and Notts County FC don’t seem to be doing too badly at the moment — the upcoming months are an exciting time for sports fans across the UK.

The place to watch all of these exciting events unfold? NOW Sports! Luckily for you, we have a TalkTalk TV and NOW Sports offer to help you watch the games you love for less.

Until Thursday 25th May, customers who sign up to TalkTalk Full Fibre plans can get the TalkTalk TV Hub and a 12-month NOW Sports membership for just £30 per month – that’s a 25 per cent saving, as the TalkTalk TV Hub has an RRP of £5 and NOW Sports has an RRP of £34.99.

On top of this, there’s no set-up fee for the plan and no long-term commitments, which is sure to offer peace of mind to new customers, particularly as money is tight for a lot of us at the moment.

Sign up to TalkTalk TV and NOW Sports for £39.99 £30 (save £9.99 or 25%) at TalkTalk

Fancy scoring another saving? Take a look at the best BT Sport deals and Sky Sport offers.

What is the TalkTalk TV NOW Sports offer?

The Australian Grand Prix 2023. Getty Images / Stringer

So, what’s included in the TalkTalk TV NOW Sports deal? When you add TalkTalk TV and a NOW Sports membership to any Full Fibre plan for £30, you’ll save a huge 25 per cent.

Never miss a game with NOW Sports. With this membership, you’ll get access to world-class sports like motor racing and football. The bundle includes 11 Sky Sports channels, over 400 live football games — including the most talked about Premier League matches — and every Formula One race.

With TalkTalk TV, you can enjoy over 70 live TV channels, catch-up services and streaming platforms (like NOW Sports).

The TalkTalk TV plus NOW Sports offer is available from now until Thursday 25th May, giving you a decent amount of time to decide whether this broadband provider is the one for you.

Sign up to TalkTalk TV and NOW Sports for £39.99 £30 (save £9.99 or 25%) at TalkTalk

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest reviews, insights and offers, covering everything from TVs to new gaming tech. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

For more great TV streaming service deals, take a look at our Disney Plus offers guide. Plus, if you're looking to upgrade your TV, here are the best smart TVs to buy this year.