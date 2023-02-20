Whether you’re a blushing bride or a strapping groom, everyone deserves a day with friends to celebrate their upcoming nuptials. For the engaged, stag dos and hen parties can be a way to say goodbye to your single self, prepare yourself for married life, and do something fun with the people you love.

Don’t ring the church bells just yet! There’s still time before you take a walk down the aisle. Enter the hen party.

The problem is that there’s a lot of pressure around planning the perfect end to bachelordom. Some prefer a quiet evening with a close-knit group while others want a week in Spain. Whatever it is, the party should suit the style of the groom or bride to be.

So for all you soon-to-be-weds, the relationship experts at RadioTimes.com have put together a guide for the top 20 best stag and hen do ideas.

We’ve included a ton of different activities for you, from extreme sports to relaxing masterclasses, spa days and sushi masterclasses. Plus, the events are spread out all over the country - so you’ll have no problem saying yes to the address.

It’s no secret that weddings are pricey, so before you toss your stag do dreams out the window like a bouquet, we’ve also included a number of cheaper options so you can book on a budget.

So without further “I do”, here’s our round-up of stag do and hen party ideas for 2023.

Best stag do and hen party ideas at a glance

Best stag and hen do ideas for 2023

Puppies, Painting and Bottomless Cocktails for two

BuyaGift

Painting, prosecco, and puppies! Honestly what more could you want? Grab a group of friends and a cocktail and spend the afternoon trying to capture the beauty of these excitable pups. Be careful though, you might become overwhelmed by the cuteness.

Buy Puppies, Painting and Bottomless Cocktails for two for £118 from BuyaGift

Mamma Mia! The Party for Two

Grant Walker

Get transported to the Greek island of Skopelos for the ultimate ABBA singalong. At the Mamma Mia! Party you can dine on a four-course Greek meal and watch the original story of the Nikos family unfold in front of you, all the while singing your heart out to Waterloo, Super Trouper, and the other classics. A perfect night out for a Dancing Queen.

Buy Mamma Mia! The Party for Two from £137.50 at Eventim

Beyoncé Drag Brunch

Fever

If you’re still not over missing out on Beyonce tickets, then you can fill the Queen Bey-sized hole with a trip to this bottomless drag brunch. With Sing-a-longs, dance-offs and more you’ll spend 90 heavenly minutes in the glow of her halo and come out knowing the Single Ladies routine by heart.

Buy Beyoncé Drag Brunch for £45 at Fever

Sauna and Floatation Pod Experience for two

Virgin Experience Days

Enter an immersive self-care experience with a dip in an Infrared Sauna and Floatation Pod. Designed to ease your anxieties and tensions, these pods are the ultimate relaxing experience which you can tailor to yourself with specific lighting and music. Plus you’ll have access to the styling room afterwards where you and your girlfriends can use the hair dryers and straighteners to reset their looks.

Buy Sauna and Floatation Pod Experience for two for £190 at Virgin Experience Days

Up at The O2 Climb for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Why not add a bit of challenge to your hen do with this climb of the O2 arena? You and your bridal party will ascend 52m and get the chance to see London in a whole new way. With an incline of 28 degrees it’s a real achievement, plus the observation deck at the top is the perfect spot to snap some group photos.

Buy Up at The O2 Climb for Two for £84 at Virgin Experience Days

Two Hour BYOB Sushi Class for Two at The Avenue Cookery School

Virgin Experience Days

Learn the art of sushi and become a master in just two hours with this group sushi class. You’ll learn to fill, roll, and cut sushi, all the while picking up tips and tricks from an expert chef. Then, you can enjoy the fruits (or fish) of your labour and eat the sushi made with whatever drinks you bring yourself.

Buy BYOB Sushi Class for Two for £79 at Virgin Experience Days

Bean to Bar Experience at Hotel Chocolat

Virgin Experience Days

For all the chocolate lovers out there (aka everyone), you can learn all about the chocolate-making process from bean to bar with the kings of indulgence, Hotel Chocolat. You’ll watch skilled chocolatiers demonstrate tempering and decorating and, best of all, you’ll take home a goody bag which will no doubt get eaten by the end of the day.

Buy Bean to Bar Experience at Hotel Chocolat for £65 at Hotel Chocolat

iFLY Indoor Skydiving and Assault Course for Two

Virgin Experience Days

For the high-octane brides, indoor skydiving is the perfect way to introduce your girl friends to the world of adrenaline sports. At the Bear Grylls Adventure Centre you’ll experience all the thrills of a 12,000ft drop without having to jump out of a plane. You’ll also have access to the on-site Royal Marines inspired Assault Course to push yourself and your bridesmaids to the limit.

Buy iFLY Indoor Skydiving and Assault Course for £130 at Virgin Experience Days

Champagne Afternoon Tea for Two at Brigit's Bakery Covent Garden

Virgin Experience Days

Treat yourself to a day in London’s most beautiful market, Covent Garden. While there, you can stop by Brigit’s Bakery and have a French-inspired afternoon tea complete with scones, sandwiches, pastries, and macarons. Plus you can wash it all down with a cup of tea and a glass of champagne.

Buy Champagne Afternoon Tea at Brigit's Bakery Covent Garden for £92 at Virgin Experience Days

The Murder at Trafalgar Square: Interactive Game Experience

Catherine Chu/Unsplash

Grab your magnifying glass and Miss Marple wig and head down to Trafalgar Square where you’ll find the scene of a shocking crime. Together, your group will have to follow the clues and solve the mystery that unfolds through central London. Great for teamwork and sight-seeing this interactive experience is really something to get your teeth into.

Buy The Murder at Trafalgar Square: Interactive Game Experience for £39 at Fever

Best Stag do ideas for 2023

Immersive Zombie Infection Survival Experience for Two

Virgin Experience Days

We hope you’ve prepared for the zombie apocalypse because it’s finally here. Grab your groomsmen and your survival skills and take on this terrifying mission at the Zombie Infection Survival Experience. This voucher is available for locations across the country and you won’t be disappointed by the film-quality special effects and thrilling story you encounter.

Buy Immersive Zombie Infection Survival Experience for £130 at Virgin Experience Days

Supercar Driving Thrill and High-Speed Passenger Ride

Codemasters/EA

For all the petrol heads out there, this is your chance to get behind the wheel of one the loudest, flashiest, and fastest cars around. Choose between a Lamborghini Gallardo, Audi R8, Nissan Skyline and more, and have the ride of your life as your instructor takes you on a high-speed passenger ride. Then, you’ll get the chance to drive it yourself round the track for six miles.

Buy Supercar Driving Thrill for £89 at Red Letter Days

Go Karting for Two

Virgin Experience Days

A classic stag do activity, go karting is a great way for you and your groomsmen to bond. It’s fast, fun, with a bit of healthy competition thrown in. With this voucher you have a choice of six UK locations so all you need to do is find your nearest course, put your helmet on, and get driving.

Buy Go Karting for Two for £97 at Virgin Experience Days

Full Day Sea Fishing for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Line up your friends for a day out on a reel fishing boat in the Bristol Channel. Known for its fast-flowing streams and abundance of fish, you’ll get the chance to test your strength, agility, and patience as you learn the art of fishing. Plus anything you catch you can take home, which is probably a better souvenir than the usual novelty T-shirt.

Buy Full Day Sea Fishing for Two for £115 at Virgin Experience Days

Liverpool FC Stadium Tour & Museum Entry for Two

Virgin Experience Days

Go red in the face with excitement when you get the chance to visit Anfield stadium, the home of Liverpool FC. On this tour you’ll see the inner workings of the entire stadium, from the press box to the changing rooms, and even get to see the team’s six glittering European cups in their decked-out trophy room. Plus your tour guide and multimedia handset will entertain with stories and titbits about this historic club.

Buy Liverpool FC Stadium Tour & Museum Entry for £46 at BuyaGift

Paintballing for Four

Virgin Experience Days

What says stag do more than paintballing? Packed with adrenaline, danger, and fun, this voucher lets you enjoy a full day of paintballing at one of the UK’s premier paintballing parks. During the session you and your group will partake in four unique games and will have to work together to achieve victory.

Buy Paintballing for Four for £49.99 at Virgin Experience Days

Break the Barrier, Thames Rockets Speed Boat Ride for Two

Virgin Experience Days

See London like never before with this speed boat ride on a Thames River Rocket. With their 880 horsepower engines, these boats go at a speed of 30knots (or 35mph), meaning that in just 40 minutes, you can see all of London’s greatest landmarks, from Greenwich and the O2 to the Tower of London. Plus the sharp turns, splashes and background music will get you feeling like James Bond.

Buy Thames Rockets Speed Boat Ride for £99.90 at Virgin Experience Days

Vineyard Tour, Tasting and Lunch for Two

BuyaGift

For the classy grooms, this vineyard tour voucher can be taken in one of eight locations across the UK. The day will include a wander through the vines to see the seeds being planted, a look inside the winery to see the fermentation process, and a special sampling of the wines made on-site. Then you’ll be able to pair your wines with a lunch or afternoon tea.

Buy Vineyard Tour, Tasting and Lunch for Two for £41.99 at BuyaGift

The Crystal Maze Live Experience for Two

Virgin Experience Days

If you were around in the 90’s you’ll know the phenomenon that was the Crystal Maze. Now you can relive it in Manchester with the Crystal Maze Live Experience. You and your team will complete puzzles and games straight out of the series in an attempt to earn crystals and bring home as many prizes as possible. Guided by your mysterious Maze Master, you’ll have to put your strength, skills and brain to the test.

Buy The Crystal Maze Live Experience for Two for £110 at Virgin Experience Days

The Bear Grylls Shark Dive Experience

Virgin Experience Days

Descend into the depths and face your fears with this shark diving experience at the Bear Grylls Adventure centre in the West Midlands. For this day out you’ll be geared up with scuba equipment and briefed by the pro dive team before you head down into the tank, filled with over 1,000 creatures including sharks, rays and tropical fish.

Buy The Bear Grylls Shark Dive Experience for £135 at Bear Grylls Adventure

