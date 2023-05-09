Elba's name has long been mentioned when it comes to the role of Bond, with some suggesting that his performance in this year's Luther spin-off film Luther: The Fallen Sun was something of an audition for the part.

As the search for the next James Bond star continues, Tom Hanks has given his personal opinion on who should take up the mantle – and it's Idris Elba.

Elba denied this, but the film itself even made reference to Bond, with Elba's Luther refusing a martini, Bond's drink of choice, in favour of a water.

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun. John Wilson/Netflix

Speaking with BBC News in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the release of his debut novel, Hanks said: "Understand this: James Bond has a licence to kill. I would issue that licence to Idris Elba just based on the work that I've seen him do."

Unfortunately, Hanks may not get his wish, as last year Elba said that playing Bond is "not a goal for my career", adding: "I don’t think that, you know, playing Bond will satisfy some of my personal goals."

Elba instead appears to have his eye set on a Luther film franchise, with Bond being used as "the template" for the detective's new adventures.

Elba will next be seen in Apple TV+ thriller Hijack in which he plays Sam Nelson, an "accomplished negotiator in the business world" who steps in with a high-risk strategy to try and save his fellow passengers on a hijacked plane heading to London.

Meanwhile, Young James Bond writer Charlie Higson recently told RadioTimes.com that a movie based on the books is unlikely, as the team behind the films "probably have no interest in making Young Bond".

