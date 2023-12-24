As the former islanders take to the stage, Davide Sanclimenti has shared exclusively with RadioTimes.com how he and his co-stars bonded with one another.

When asked if he and his team gave each other advice on managing life outside the villa, Davide explained: "I think we all share the same problems and tips. Problems, if we want to call [them] problems, is that a lot of times maybe we have some public pressure that before we didn't have. So you face a public pressure that before you didn't have in your life."

In terms of tips for each other, the season 8 winner revealed that they have to keep reminding themselves "not to care what the people outside" think about them.

"As long as your friends, your parents, your close people and everyone around you is okay, they're healthy and they have a good opinion about you, that's all that matters," he said.

While Davide may have gotten used to adoring fans and being a well-known public figure, there was nothing that prepared him for it back in 2022.

Davide Sanclimenti in Love Island 2022.

Davide reflected on working with his fellow islanders on Britain Get Singing, noting that they were all in the same boat when they left the villa, but that common factor helped them all bond.

"It's not easy coming out of [a] show like Love Island, and then being able to see people like me, and they've been on a show and they maybe found the same difficulties.

"It lets you feel that you are not alone. There are people who are in your same boat, as some say in Italy, and so you open up with each other and you just feel better."

