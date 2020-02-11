Here's everything you need to know about Jamie.

Jamie Clayton - Key Facts

Age: 28

Job: Recruitment consultant

More like this

Instagram: @jamieclayton9

Coupled up with: Currently single

Who's Jamie's ideal woman?

Jamie initially says he goes off attraction in the first instance, but "personality keeps him interested".

"I tend to go for chatty girls," he explained. "I need someone who can hold a conversation and have a laugh and someone who I can trust. I want a loyal girl."

And there's two women he's got his eye on in the villa who fit that very bill: Demi and Shaughna.

"Demi talks all the time, she's out there, gorgeous and bubbly so I like that about her. Shaughna, she's a good-looking girl and she doesn't beat around the bush, I like the direct approach."

What's Jamie's best chat-up line?

"My usual chat-up line is 'What is your star sign?' It works all the time," Jamie explained.

The reason? He has a fail-safe response: "Whatever star sign they say, I just say, 'Ah, we're compatible'."

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays