Season two of The Circle USA dropped its highly-anticipated finale on Netflix this morning, with fans either skiving off work to watch it, streaming in their lunch break or dodging spoilers so they can find out who the 2021 winner is this evening.

Hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau, this American version of the UK reality show takes eight contestants and sticks them in a block of flats, where they can only communicate via The Circle – the show’s specially designed social media app.

Whether they decide to play as themselves or catfish as other people, the aim of the game is to become the most popular player. The winner takes home a tantalising $100,000 prize pot.

With season two having now reached its conclusion, fans will undoubtedly be wondering when the show is likely to return to our screens with another line-up of players. So without further ado, here’s everything we know so far about The Circle USA season three.

The Circle USA season 3 release date

Good news – The Circle USA is definitely returning for a third series. Netflix renewed the social media competition for seasons two and three back in March 2020, so we know the series will certainly be back.

Netflix is yet to announce when we’re likely to see season three on our screens and considering the season two finale only arrived on the platform today, we’re unlikely to find out anytime soon.

However, considering series one came out in January 2020 and series two arrived in April 2021, we predict the third season will arrive in April 2022 at the earliest.

Who is The Circle USA host?

The Circle USA is hosted by American stand-up comedian Michelle Buteau, who narrates each episode.

The New Jersey-born actress has starred in a number of TV shows, from Key and Peele and Russian Doll to Bless the Harts. She has also appeared in films such as Someone Great, Isn’t It Romantic, Always Be My Maybe, Happiest Season and the upcoming Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson movie Marry Me.

Who are the Circle USA season three contestants?

Netflix is yet to announce which contestants will be heading into The Circle’s flats, and is unlikely to do so until the season is just about to start.

Season two’s line-up featured a number of interesting players, from social media influencer Courtney Revolution and Too Hot to Handle contestant Chloe Veitch, to professional volleyball player Khat Bell and Lance Bass’s assistant Lisa Delcampo. Who knows who we’ll be seeing on series three.

Where is The Circle USA filmed?

The Circle USA is surprisingly filmed in the same building as its British cousin – an apartment building in Salford, Manchester.

While skylines of US cities Milwaukee and Chicago are edited into the show, the American contestants are actually living in a block of flats in Manchester, containing 12 furnished apartments, each valued at around £145,000 back in 2019.

Who won The Circle USA season two?

**Spoilers ahead for The Circle USA season two!**

The much-anticipated final of The Circle USA season two arrived on Netflix today (Wednesday 5th May), with each of the show’s final five hoping to take home the $100,000 prize pot.

However, it was New York-based Deleesa Carrasquillo who emerged as this season’s champion, having played the game as her 32-year old husband Trevor.

Too Hot To Handle‘s Chloe Veitch came in second place, while influencer Courtney Revolution placed third.

The Circle USA seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.