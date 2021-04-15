The Circle USA season two cast: Meet all the contestants taking part

If you thought the UK version of The Circle was crazy, well then you haven’t seen anything yet.

The Circle USA season two kicked off on Netflix on Wednesday, 14th April, and it’s already been causing quite the stir.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll see contestants move into the famous block of flats as they communicate via a social media app with the hopes of being rated the most popular contestant and bagging a huge $100,000 cash prize.

So, who is stepping into The Circle this year?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Circle US season two contestants.

Chloe Veitch

Age: 22

From: Essex

Instagram: @chloeveitchofficial

Playing as: Herself

Essex-born model Chloe is best knowing for appearing on Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle, which will return for a second series this summer.

The dating show saw contestants battle it out for a £100,000 prize by avoiding physical contact. But, Chloe won’t have to worry about getting too up, close and personal on The Circle, as she’ll be communicating virtually.

Terilisha

Age: 34

From: Dallas

Instagram: @terilisha

Playing as: Herself

Terilisha is a singer, and her 2019 EP The Blue Heart has been streamed over 300,000 times across various platforms.

Savannah Palacio

Age: 25

From: Los Angeles

Instagram: @savpalacio

Playing as: Herself

Savannah is a digital creator and influence who specialises in wellness, beauty, and fashion.

Throughout her career, she has worked with major fashion and cosmetic brands.

Lee Swift

Age: 58

From: Dallas, Texas

Instagram: @leeswiftauthor

Playing as: River, a 20-year-old student

Lee is a writer and creator with over 39 adult books, which he has written under the pen name of a woman.

In The Circle he is catfishing as a 20-year-old student named River using staged photos from his friend.

Jack Atkins

Age: 20

From: New Haven, Connecticut

Playing as: His friend Emily

Jack is an Astrophysics student from Connecticut. He attends the University of Chicago, and is due to graduate next year.

Jack is catfishing as a sorority girl Emily, using his friends photos. He says he’s willing to “lie” and he doesn’t care if he goes down as the “biggest villain in Circle history.”

Deleesa

Age: 32

From: Bronx, New York

Instagram: @leesaunique

Playing as: Her husband Trevor

Deleesa is a mum-of-one from New York. She shares her daughter with her husband Trevor. Workwise, Deleesa has multipe business projects including a YouTube channel.

Deleesa has entered The Circle as her husband, playing him as a single dad.

She hopes to win the cash prize and buy a home for her family.

Courtney Revolution

Age: 28

From: Los Angeles

Instagram: @courtneyrevolution

Playing as: Himself, but with a twist

Social media influencer and podcast host Courtney Revolution (also known as Courtney Linsen) is stepping into the Circle.

Courtney is an entertainment host and digital creator from LA, who has gone on the show with a strategy to “boot”. He currently co-hosts the podcast Overheard in the Pantry with his friend Phylesha.

Although he’ll be using his own photos, Courtney will be playing as a barista.

Bryant Wood

Age: 27

From: Chico, California

Instagram: @bryant.give

Playing as: Himself

Bryant is an actor and model from California. Fans might recognise him from a number of TV shows, including his roles in Psychosis, The Bay and This Just In.

As well as this, he is a NCAA Division I wrestler and MMA fighter.

Bryant is also the co-founder of a lifestyle brand called Modern Nirvana, which focuses on helping people achieve inner peace through ancient and modern techniques.

Lisa Delcampo

Age: 41

Instagram: @liseed

Playing as: NSYNC’s Lance Bass

The Circle US trailer hinted there is a later ninth addition to The Circle apartment building – pop band NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

Not to burst anyone’s bubble, but Lance himself won’t actually be going into The Circle, however, his assistant Lisa Delcampo will be impersonating as him.

Lisa will arrive on the scene in episode three.

“I know Lance Bass better than Lance Bass knows Lance Bass,” she declares in the show.

Episodes 1-4 of The Circle USA season two are available to stream on Netflix.