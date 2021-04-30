When is The Circle USA season 2 final?

Over the past three weeks, season two of The Circle USA has kept us well and truly entertained.

There have been twists. There have been turns. And there has even been a return of blocked players – we’re looking at you Lisa (aka Lance Bass) and Jack (aka Emily).

But, it all comes down to this one moment – who will win the $100,000 cash prize?

Five finalists now remain in the The Circle USA season two cast, and there’s just one last rating standing between them and the top spot.

So, when will it take place? And who is in the running to be crowned this year’s most popular player?

Here’s everything you need to know about The Circle USA season two final.

When is The Circle USA season two final?

The Circle USA season two final will be available to watch on Netflix on Wednesday, 5th May at 08.01 am.

This will be the 13th and final episode of the series and the show’s host Michelle Buteau crown one of the five remaining players The Circle USA season two winner.

How does The Circle USA final work?

The winner will be decided in the same way as the contestants vote for the most popular player at each rating.

For the final rating, the contestants will number the remaining players from first to fourth and the one who is rated first most will be the winner and receive the $100,000 cash prize.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox

Who is in The Circle USA season two final?

Five players made it through to the season two final, after Super Influencer River (played by Lee) blocked Mitchell in person.

That leaves, River, Too Hot To Handle’s Chloe Veitch, Trevor (Deleesa), Courtney and John (Lisa and Jack) left in the running to win this year’s show.

May the best one win!

The Circle USA season two final will be available to stream on Netflix from May 5th.