Too Hot to Handle season 2 is coming to Netflix this summer – but there’s a catch

In January this year, Netflix announced its unusual dating show Too Hot to Handle would return for a second series. Due to the pandemic, it was expected it would take slightly longer to see a fresh batch of singletons head to the Mexican villa to attempt to resist each other – but the streamer has now confirmed this summer as Too Hot to Handle season two’s release date.

However, there is a slight catch. Much like Love Island, the series will be released weekly rather than all at once, meaning we won’t be able to binge it all in one go this time.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series, confirmed the altered release date, saying: “We’re also experimenting with the release format so you have time to dissect and dish on every step of the competition as it unfolds.”

In addition to also confirming the return of The Circle USA, starting in April, Reigg also promised “twists” in Too Hot to Handle season two, saying: “We’ve added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh – and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for.”

The official synopsis reads: “The world’s hottest no dating dating show is back with 10 sexy new singles. Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.”

It has yet to be confirmed whether Too Hot to Handle narrator Desiree Burch and eagle-eyed AI Lana will return, but we’d be surprised if that wasn’t the case.

Too Hot to Handle season 2 will air on Wednesdays from June 2021. Visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. You can also take a look at our dedicated Entertainment hub for all things reality TV.