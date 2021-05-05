The Circle USA announces season two winner
They walked away with the $100k cash prize after being voted most popular by the other players. *WARNING: SPOILERS*
Published:
Following three weeks of drama, laughs and lots of catfishing, season two of The Circle USA came to an end, as one player was crowned this year’s winner.
The show’s host, Michelle Buteau, announced that Trevor, played by his wife Deleesa Carrasquillo, had been rated most popular by the other The Circle USA season two cast, and would therefore be awarded the $100,000 cash prize.
When asked about her plans to spend the money, Deleesa fought back happy tears: “It’s life changing for us!” she said. “It’s still surreal to me. We were never able to save money. We want to have a house for our daughter to grow up in and call ours!”
Across the series, the players regularly rated each other from their favourite to least favourite player. In the final vote, finalists Trevor, Chloe, River (Lee), Courtney, and John (Lisa and Jack) voted on who they thought should win The Circle.
Following a tense gathering – which saw Chloe come face-to-face with the real Trevor, whom she had been flirting with – all the finalists were taken to the penthouse to be reunited with the full cast. (And no, Savannah and Terilisha aren’t over their Week One beef!)
Michelle then revealed the final results, with John coming in fifth place followed by River in fourth and Courtney in third.
It was just between Chloe and Trevor, but in the end Trev came out on top!
The second series of the innovative reality game ran across 13 episodes and saw 11 individuals enter The Circle USA, moving into the apartment block in England, where the UK series is also filmed.
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Circle US are now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.