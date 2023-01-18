Perfect Match cast: Netflix unites stars from Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum and more
The new show will give some of the most renowned reality TV contestants a second chance at finding love.
From Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum to Sexy Beasts and Too Hot to Handle, reality dating shows are taking over TV.
And now, Netflix is unveiling the ultimate dating show which will unite singletons who previously tried to find a dating partner in the shows mentioned above, as well as stars from the likes of Selling Tampa and The Mole.
From Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago to Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden, some of the most renowned reality TV contestants will be getting a second chance at finding love in Perfect Match, which is set to be released on Valentine’s Day.
A game of love and strategy, the show will see the cast head to a tropical island where they’ll compete to form relationships.
The most compatible couples will be given the opportunity to break up other couples and send them on dates with new singles – and, presumably, chaos will ensue.
Hosted by Nick Lachey, the 12-episode series will be released in four episode batches and, by the end, one couple will be crowned “the perfect match”.
Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Perfect Match.
Perfect Match cast on Netflix
Abbey Humphreys
Where have I seen Abbey before? Twentysomethings
Instagram: @abby.freeze
Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
Where have I seen Anne-Sophie before? Selling Tampa
Instagram: @annesophiepf
Bartise Bowden
Where have I seen Bartise before? Love Is Blind
Instagram: @bartiseb
Calvin Crooks
Where have I seen Calvin before? The Circle
Instagram: @kiingcrooks
Chase DeMoor
Where have I seen Chase before? Too Hot to Handle
Instagram: @chasedemoor
Chloe Veitch
Where have I seen Chloe before? Too Hot to Handle, The Circle
Instagram: @chloevitchofficial
Colony Reeves
Where have I seen Colony before? Selling Tampa
Instagram: @colonyreeves
Damian Powers
Where have I seen Damian Powers before? Love Is Blind
Instagram: @damian_powers
Diamond Jack
Where have I seen Diamond before? Love Is Blind
Instagram: @iam_diamondjack
Dom Gabriel
Where have I seen Dom before? The Mole
Instagram: @dontcalldom
Francesca Farago
Where have I seen Francesca before? Too Hot to Handle
Instagram: @francescafarago
Georgia Hassarati
Where have I seen Georgia before? Too Hot to Handle
Instagram: @georgiahassarati
Ines Tazi
Where have I seen Ines before? The Circle France
Instagram: @taziines
Izzy Fairthorne
Where have I seen Izzy before? Too Hot to Handle
Instagram: @izfairr
Joey Sasso
Where have I seen Joey before? The Circle
Instagram: @joeysasso
Kariselle Snow
Where have I seen Kariselle before? Sexy Beasts
Instagram: @kariselle
Lauren "LC" Chamblin
Where have I seen Lauren before? Love Is Blind
Instagram: @123laurenc
Mitchell Eason
Where have I seen Mitchell before? The Circle
Instagram: @mitchelleason
Nick Uhlenhuth
Where have I seen Nick before? The Circle
Instagram: @nickuhlenhuth
Savannah Palacio
Where have I seen Savannah before? The Circle
Instagram: @savpalacio
Shayne Jansen
Where have I seen Shayne before? Love Is Blind
Instagram: @shaynejansen
Will Richardson
Instagram: @williamj
Where have I seen Will before? The Mole
Zay Wilson
Where have I seen Zay before? The Ultimatum
Instagram: @zaywilson
