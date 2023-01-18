And now, Netflix is unveiling the ultimate dating show which will unite singletons who previously tried to find a dating partner in the shows mentioned above, as well as stars from the likes of Selling Tampa and The Mole .

From Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum to Sexy Beasts and Too Hot to Handle, reality dating shows are taking over TV.

From Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago to Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden, some of the most renowned reality TV contestants will be getting a second chance at finding love in Perfect Match, which is set to be released on Valentine’s Day.

A game of love and strategy, the show will see the cast head to a tropical island where they’ll compete to form relationships.

The most compatible couples will be given the opportunity to break up other couples and send them on dates with new singles – and, presumably, chaos will ensue.

Hosted by Nick Lachey, the 12-episode series will be released in four episode batches and, by the end, one couple will be crowned “the perfect match”.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Perfect Match.

Perfect Match cast on Netflix

Abbey Humphreys

Where have I seen Abbey before? Twentysomethings

Instagram: @abby.freeze

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Where have I seen Anne-Sophie before? Selling Tampa

Instagram: @annesophiepf

Bartise Bowden

Where have I seen Bartise before? Love Is Blind

Instagram: @bartiseb

Calvin Crooks

Where have I seen Calvin before? The Circle

Instagram: @kiingcrooks

Chase DeMoor

Where have I seen Chase before? Too Hot to Handle

Instagram: @chasedemoor

Chloe Veitch

Where have I seen Chloe before? Too Hot to Handle, The Circle

Instagram: @chloevitchofficial

Colony Reeves

Where have I seen Colony before? Selling Tampa

Instagram: @colonyreeves

Damian Powers

Where have I seen Damian Powers before? Love Is Blind

Instagram: @damian_powers

Diamond Jack

Where have I seen Diamond before? Love Is Blind

Instagram: @iam_diamondjack

Dom Gabriel

Where have I seen Dom before? The Mole

Instagram: @dontcalldom

Francesca Farago

Where have I seen Francesca before? Too Hot to Handle

Instagram: @francescafarago

Georgia Hassarati

Where have I seen Georgia before? Too Hot to Handle

Instagram: @georgiahassarati

Ines Tazi

Where have I seen Ines before? The Circle France

Instagram: @taziines

Izzy Fairthorne

Where have I seen Izzy before? Too Hot to Handle

Instagram: @izfairr

Joey Sasso

Where have I seen Joey before? The Circle

Instagram: @joeysasso

Kariselle Snow

Where have I seen Kariselle before? Sexy Beasts

Instagram: @kariselle

Lauren "LC" Chamblin

Where have I seen Lauren before? Love Is Blind

Instagram: @123laurenc

Mitchell Eason

Where have I seen Mitchell before? The Circle

Instagram: @mitchelleason

Nick Uhlenhuth

Where have I seen Nick before? The Circle

Instagram: @nickuhlenhuth

Savannah Palacio

Where have I seen Savannah before? The Circle

Instagram: @savpalacio

Shayne Jansen

Where have I seen Shayne before? Love Is Blind

Instagram: @shaynejansen

Will Richardson

Instagram: @williamj

Where have I seen Will before? The Mole

Zay Wilson

Where have I seen Zay before? The Ultimatum

Instagram: @zaywilson

Perfect Match is set to land on Netflix on 14th February 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

