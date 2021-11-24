Selling Tampa: Netflix release date, cast, plot and latest news

Season four of Selling Sunset is currently airing on Netflix with some new real estate agents joining the Selling Sunset cast for the latest episodes.

But, if you loved the Netflix reality series, which sees the guys and girls at The Oppenheim Group selling luxury property in the Hollywood Hills, then you’ll love Selling Tampa.

Set along the Florida coast, the series sees the all-Black, all-female real estate agency, Allure Realty, selling some of the most luxurious properties in the Suncoast.

Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the property industry, and these women are full of fierce ambition, and fun too.

So, if you couldn’t get enough of Christine Quinn and co, and need some more lavish real estate in your life, here’s everything you need to know about Selling Tampa, including when it arrives on Netflix, the cast and what to expect from the series.

You can thank us later!

Selling Tampa release date

Selling Tampa will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 15th December at 8am BST.

Netflix announced the new series on Monday 22nd November, sharing a promotional video clip of the Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa cast.

“If you like Selling Sunset, you’re going to love Selling Tampa,” it wrote alongside the clip, before adding in another post: “Bigger houses, bigger personalities.”

If you like Selling Sunset, you're going to love Selling Tampa pic.twitter.com/GUp2ldZGfA — Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021

Selling Tampa cast

Selling Tampa includes an all-Black, all-female cast headed up by Sharelle, who has “big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality”.

You can see the full Selling Tampa cast list below: