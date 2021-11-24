Selling Tampa: Netflix release date, cast, plot and latest news
Everything you need to know about the new Netflix real estate show.
Season four of Selling Sunset is currently airing on Netflix with some new real estate agents joining the Selling Sunset cast for the latest episodes.
But, if you loved the Netflix reality series, which sees the guys and girls at The Oppenheim Group selling luxury property in the Hollywood Hills, then you’ll love Selling Tampa.
Set along the Florida coast, the series sees the all-Black, all-female real estate agency, Allure Realty, selling some of the most luxurious properties in the Suncoast.
Owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, this real estate firm has its eyes set on dominating the property industry, and these women are full of fierce ambition, and fun too.
So, if you couldn’t get enough of Christine Quinn and co, and need some more lavish real estate in your life, here’s everything you need to know about Selling Tampa, including when it arrives on Netflix, the cast and what to expect from the series.
You can thank us later!
Selling Tampa release date
Selling Tampa will arrive on Netflix on Wednesday 15th December at 8am BST.
Netflix announced the new series on Monday 22nd November, sharing a promotional video clip of the Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa cast.
“If you like Selling Sunset, you’re going to love Selling Tampa,” it wrote alongside the clip, before adding in another post: “Bigger houses, bigger personalities.”
If you like Selling Sunset, you're going to love Selling Tampa pic.twitter.com/GUp2ldZGfA— Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021
Selling Tampa cast
Selling Tampa includes an all-Black, all-female cast headed up by Sharelle, who has “big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality”.
You can see the full Selling Tampa cast list below:
- Sharelle Rosado
- Alexis Williams
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere
- Colony Reeves
- Juawana Colbert-Williams
- Karla Giorgio
- Rena Frazier
- Tennille Moore
Selling Tampa plot: What is the series about?
Netflix has kept the details under wraps so far, but we can expect to see lots of gorgeous houses and possibly some drama, if it’s anything like Selling Sunset.
We’ll also get to find out some more about the lives of the ladies at Allure Realty, including boss Sharelle, who recently revealed that cameras caught the moment she discovered she was unexpectedly pregnant back in August.
The star is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé, former NFL player Chad Johnson. This will be Chad’s eighth child and Sharelle’s fourth child.
In an interview with People, Sharelle said: “It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time. I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”
“I always wanted a big family,” she added. “So I think with this last one, she’s just the perfect number to finish it off.”
Selling Tampa trailer
There is no official full-length trailer for Selling Tampa just yet, but we expect to see this very soon with the series just a few weeks away.
Netflix has however released a tiny teaser clip, which shows the gorgeous ladies of Allure Realty dressed in pink.
You can watch the clip below:
Selling Tampa starts on Netflix on Wednesday 15th December.