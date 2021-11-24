Selling Tampa cast: Meet the ladies of Netflix’s new real estate series

A new real estate series is coming to Netflix this December – Selling Tampa.

From the makers of the popular Selling Sunset, the new series will see an all-Black, all-female real estate agency, Allure Realty, selling luxury properties in Florida’s Suncoast.

Armed with ambition and energy, these ladies are determined to dominate the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate.

So, just who are they?

As we wait for the series to arrive on the streaming site on 15th December, here’s everything you need to know about the Selling Tampa cast.

Sharelle Rosado

Netflix

Instagram: @sharellerosado_

Sharelle, 33, is a luxury real estate broker and the owner of Allure Realty.

Prior to her property career, Sharelle worked for the army as an executive administrative assistant in 2007, and worked in human resources from 2013 to 2017.

She is engaged to former NFL wide receiver Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson, with whom she is expecting her fourth child.

Alexis Williams

Netflix

Instagram: @thealexiscwilliams

Alexis C Williams is a full-time real estate agent who specialises in listing and selling residential homes. Williams’ compassion, negotiation skills and unique marketing strategies help her to list and sell her customers’ homes.

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere

Netflix

Instagram: @annesophiepf

Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere is a former property accountant turned real estate professional. She’s received the “Top Agent” award on many occasions, which she credits to her background in analytical accounting along with her marketing and branding skills.

Colony Reeves

Netflix

Instagram: @colonyreeves

Born and raised in Tampa, Colony soon made a name for herself when she entered the real estate industry.

Reeves’ mission is to change lives through real estate. She understands the importance of wealth building and homeownership and is keen to inform others on these topics.

Juawana Colbert-Williams

Netflix

Instagram: @juawanacolbert

Juawana was born in Los Angeles, where her grandfather owned a number of apartment units and would bring her along to inspections. It was during these moments that Juawana developed a passion for property.

She is one of Allure Realty’s top-performing agents and has a background as an executive in Economic Development.

Karla Giorgio

Netflix

Instagram: @karlagiorgio_

Karla was born Caracas, Venezuela and is a licensed real estate professional. She moved to Orlando, Florida with her family in order to pursue a higher quality of life. At the age of 16, she began selling cars at her dad’s dealership, which further sparked her interest and her ability to sell.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Rena Frazier

Netflix

Instagram: @renafrazier

Rena Upshaw-Frazier attended the University of South Florida where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering. She went on to obtain a law degree from Stetson University College of Law.

For Rena, real estate is about more than just money – it’s about the community! In 2018, Rena obtained a real estate licence and found her passion helping people navigate the real estate market to find their home.

She now works as a Broker Associate at Allure Realty.

Tennille Moore

Netflix

Instagram: @tennillemoore_

Tennile was born and raised in Sarasota, Florida, and as a long time Tampa Bay resident, she has over 16 years of serving the state. As a former Chief Legislative Assistant in the Florida Senate, she knows what it takes to close business deals on multiple levels. She is also a mother of three and understand the importance of family.

Selling Tampa starts on Netflix on Wednesday 15th December.