Love Is Blind season 5 cast: Meet the Netflix singles looking for love
The Netflix dating show has introduced another group of couples for season 5 – here's everything you need to know about them.
After months of waiting for another instalment of pod chats and engagements, the cast of Love Is Blind has finally been revealed, with viewers only having to wait until Friday 22nd September for season 5 to arrive Netflix.
Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will guide a new batch of men and women into the pods as they discover if they can form an emotional connection with someone without ever having seen them.
According to Netflix, this season "delivers like no other". So before the experiment begins, get to know the cast of Love Is Blind season 5, from their deal-breakers to past loves.
Love Is Blind season 5 cast
Aaliyah
Age: 29
Occupation: ICU travel nurse
Instagram: @aalove4_
As an ICU travel nurse, Aaliyah is always up and down the country. She has been living the single life for more than a year and keeps meeting men who "aren't truly ready to commit" or lack "honesty, loyalty and consistency".
Aaliyah's dream guy is an intellectual foodie who can feed her stomach and her mind.
Estefania
Age: 30
Occupation: Teacher/Dancer
Instagram: @estefbaila
Estefania is a 30-year-old teacher and is looking for a guy who can one-two step up to the plate and can match her hardworking energy.
While she isn't looking for a specific person in the pods, Estefania has no patience for men who are "controlling or dirty", so hygiene is a must!
Shondra
Age: 32
Occupation: Flight attendant
Instagram: @shonlaaa
Flight attendant Shondra is always used to catching flights, but nowadays she is looking to catch feelings. The 32-year-old is looking for a guy who "gives [her] that spark".
Shondra needs her forever partner to take accountability for their actions, as guys who "cannot admit when they are wrong" will not be making the cut.
Maris
Age: 30
Occupation: HR specialist
Instagram: @maris_tx
Maris has only ever been in one serious relationship that ended unexpectedly after six years. She is going into the pods to find a husband who will come along to crawfish boils with her friends and to Lao New Year celebrations with her family.
Paige
Age: 32
Occupation: Stylist
Instagram: @paigetilly
Being "too nice to the wrong people" has misguided Paige in her past relationships and she is doing letting people take advantage of her. Paige is looking to find someone who "loves the way [she] loves", which means having a big heart, genuine respect and making a true commitment to one another.
Renee
Age: 32
Occupation: Veterinarian
Instagram: @missreneepoche
In the past five years since her last major relationship ended, Renee has been focused on her career but is now ready to have someone in her life. Renee wants a "very manly" guy, with an added bonus if they have a beard.
Lydia
Age: 32
Occupation: Geologist
Instagram: @lavg
After turning 30, Lydia is now "emotionally mature enough to be married" and wants a tall, dark and handsome guy with a big personality who feels the same way. While this experiment could be easy for Lydia, she has zero patience for men who can't communicate, as the key to her heart is "transparency and emotional maturity".
Erica
Age: 27
Occupation: Marketing manager
Instagram: @ericaanthony
After three years of dating app disappointments, Erica has taken a leap of faith and entered the Love Is Blind pods. Erica wants a marriage as strong as her parents and wants a man who is "funny, outgoing and obsessed with [her]".
Miriam
Age: 32
Occupation: Scientist
Instagram: @mimah_
Miriam is a scientist with an incredibly impressive career in the pharmaceutical industry. She often wants an "emotional connection before developing much stronger feelings" when it comes to dating, so Love Is Blind seemed like the perfect opportunity.
While Miriam doesn't have a type, she is hoping the pods will have some older and taller guys for her.
Stacy
Age: 34
Occupation: Director of operations
Instagram: @stacyrenae926
Stacy has been single for less than a year, but is ready to "push herself to open up and be vulnerable" and hopefully find the man of her dreams along the way. In the pods, Stacy is seeking a "family-oriented, outgoing and driven" individual.
Johnie
Age: 32
Occupation: Lawyer
Instagram: @johniemaraist
Johnie is a successful lawyer, but hasn't always been as successful when it comes to her romantic life. Johnie is coming into the experiment with an open heart and mind and is open to getting to know anyone rather than her usual type.
Linda
Age: 32
Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter
Instagram: @lindachi__
Linda comes from a big, loving Nigerian family who want to see her find her perfect match sooner rather than later. Linda admits she has been overly picky in the past when it comes to love but she is now ready to look beyond the surface and find a "respectful, loving and family-oriented" life partner.
Mayra
Age: 25
Occupation: Minister
Instagram: @mayraaa_c
Mayra is extremely devoted to her faith and is hoping to find someone to spend the rest of her life with. Following her last relationship, Mayra says she has to stop "allowing things to be okay when they aren't" going forward.
Taylor
Age: 26
Occupation: Teacher
Instagram: @taylormrue
After four years of being single, Taylor is seeking a soul connection. She is hoping to find a future husband in the pods, who must be honest to a fault and slightly taller than her. Lying is the ultimate deal-breaker for Taylor due to her past relationships.
Robert
Age: 30
Occupation: Special education teacher
Instagram: @rockwithrob
After two years of being single, Robert is ready for a wife. While in the pods, Robert is hoping to find someone who is "honest, loyal and loving", and it's a bonus if she has a good smile.
Izzy
Age: 31
Occupation: Sales
Instagram: N/A
31-year-old Izzy is yet to meet his perfect match because he is often "not on the same page emotionally" with his romantic partners. Izzy's dream girl would be someone who would join him in the gym or on the beach for sand volleyball.
While it'd be a plus if his future wife had blonde hair and beautifully coloured eyes, above all else Izzy hopes an "open-minded, good communicator" who can "love [him] unconditionally" is waiting for him in the pods.
Chris
Age: 28
Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development
Instagram: @chrisfoxxy
Chris has a history of "[going] for the wrong women", but he is looking to break that pattern when he is in the pods. The project manager is looking for someone who is honest, selfless and funny and someone who wouldn't mind hopping on the back of his motorcycle.
Efrain
Age: 27
Occupation: Software sales
Instagram: @eefffyy03
Efrain has grown tired of connecting with women on dating apps who are "unable to hang out in person" and "talking to multiple people" at one time and so the experiment seemed like the perfect opportunity.
Efrain is looking for someone who is outgoing, funny and athletic and hopes they can join him on walks with his dog and have dinners with his family every Sunday.
Ernesto
Age: 32
Occupation: Supply chain manager
Instagram: @esj_28
After years of being single and dating casually, Ernesto has his sights set on marriage, preferably with an intellectual woman who "can hold a good conversation" and appreciate his "chill, lighthearted personality".
Connor
Age: 31
Occupation: Geoscientist
Instagram: @connor_t_moore
Geoscientist Connor is used to figuring out what lies beneath the surface, which is perfect for a dating show like Love Is Blind. Smart, independent and preferably bilingual women will catch Connor's attention and bonus points if she can sing, as Connor's family is "very music-oriented".
Enoch
Age: 27
Occupation: Financial advisor
Instagram: @enoch_culliver
Enoch has been single for the last five years and has struggled to make a connection beyond the physical, so he is hoping to dive deep in the pods with a "loyal, passionate and confident" person who can match his energy.
Jarred
Age: 34
Occupation: University director
Instagram: @jarredinpictures
If you like "dad joke" humour, Jarred is your man. Jarred is looking for a balanced connection with a woman who loves him just as much as he loves her, because he is done "compromising when [he] should not".
Jared
Age: 32
Occupation: Firefighter
Instagram: @instalessjared
Jared is sure that he can find a woman in the pods who will be patient and that he'll be able to let his walls down and show his "big heart", which he believes is one of his best traits.
Josh
Age: 32
Occupation: Sales representative
Instagram: @jsimmons1818
Josh has been waiting for an experiment like Love Is Blind to come around because all he has ever wanted is a wife and family. His past relationships have ended due to "poor communication" and he feels particularly "unlucky" in love and so he has taken the last year to understand himself better.
Carter
Age: 30
Occupation: Construction
Instagram: @carterdaleyall
Carter says he has the "perfect combination of naive and spontaneous" to truly get the most out of the experiment. The 30-year-old is hoping to find a woman who appreciates his "old fashioned and open-minded" attitude and can join him on the river fishing with friends.
Justice
Age: 28
Occupation: Personal trainer
Instagram: @thattrainerjustice
Justice has put dating on the back burner for the past few years and has been prioritising his career, but he is now ready to "place love above everything else".
Milton
Age: 25
Occupation: Petroleum engineer
Instagram: @jamesmilton
Milton is the youngest in the pods but he believes he is mature enough to start looking for his future wife. Milton is hoping to not repeat the same mistakes he made in the past, as he has a tendency to self-sabotage and "never let people inside".
Uche
Age: 34
Occupation: Lawyer/Entrepreneur
Instagram: @imabovethelaw
As a lawyer, Uche is used to letting his analytical mindset take over, but in the pods he knows that he will have to lead with his heart. After being single for two years, Uche is ready to switch up his dating habits.
Uche is looking to connect with an ambitious woman with a good sense of humour who will join him to create an "us against the world" way of life.
