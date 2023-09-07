According to Netflix, this season "delivers like no other". So before the experiment begins, get to know the cast of Love Is Blind season 5, from their deal-breakers to past loves.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Is Blind season 5 cast

Aaliyah

Aaliyah pictured for Love Us Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 29

Occupation: ICU travel nurse

Instagram: @aalove4_

As an ICU travel nurse, Aaliyah is always up and down the country. She has been living the single life for more than a year and keeps meeting men who "aren't truly ready to commit" or lack "honesty, loyalty and consistency".

Aaliyah's dream guy is an intellectual foodie who can feed her stomach and her mind.

Estefania

Estefania pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Teacher/Dancer

Instagram: @estefbaila

Estefania is a 30-year-old teacher and is looking for a guy who can one-two step up to the plate and can match her hardworking energy.

While she isn't looking for a specific person in the pods, Estefania has no patience for men who are "controlling or dirty", so hygiene is a must!

Shondra

Shondra pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Flight attendant

Instagram: @shonlaaa

Flight attendant Shondra is always used to catching flights, but nowadays she is looking to catch feelings. The 32-year-old is looking for a guy who "gives [her] that spark".

Shondra needs her forever partner to take accountability for their actions, as guys who "cannot admit when they are wrong" will not be making the cut.

Maris

Maris pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: HR specialist

Instagram: @maris_tx

Maris has only ever been in one serious relationship that ended unexpectedly after six years. She is going into the pods to find a husband who will come along to crawfish boils with her friends and to Lao New Year celebrations with her family.

Paige

Paige pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Stylist

Instagram: @paigetilly

Being "too nice to the wrong people" has misguided Paige in her past relationships and she is doing letting people take advantage of her. Paige is looking to find someone who "loves the way [she] loves", which means having a big heart, genuine respect and making a true commitment to one another.

Renee

Renee pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Veterinarian

Instagram: @missreneepoche

In the past five years since her last major relationship ended, Renee has been focused on her career but is now ready to have someone in her life. Renee wants a "very manly" guy, with an added bonus if they have a beard.

More like this

Lydia

Lydia pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Geologist

Instagram: @lavg

After turning 30, Lydia is now "emotionally mature enough to be married" and wants a tall, dark and handsome guy with a big personality who feels the same way. While this experiment could be easy for Lydia, she has zero patience for men who can't communicate, as the key to her heart is "transparency and emotional maturity".

Erica

Erica pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Marketing manager

Instagram: @ericaanthony

After three years of dating app disappointments, Erica has taken a leap of faith and entered the Love Is Blind pods. Erica wants a marriage as strong as her parents and wants a man who is "funny, outgoing and obsessed with [her]".

Miriam

Miriam pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Scientist

Instagram: @mimah_

Miriam is a scientist with an incredibly impressive career in the pharmaceutical industry. She often wants an "emotional connection before developing much stronger feelings" when it comes to dating, so Love Is Blind seemed like the perfect opportunity.

While Miriam doesn't have a type, she is hoping the pods will have some older and taller guys for her.

Stacy

Stacy pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Director of operations

Instagram: @stacyrenae926

Stacy has been single for less than a year, but is ready to "push herself to open up and be vulnerable" and hopefully find the man of her dreams along the way. In the pods, Stacy is seeking a "family-oriented, outgoing and driven" individual.

Johnie

Johnie pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Lawyer

Instagram: @johniemaraist

Johnie is a successful lawyer, but hasn't always been as successful when it comes to her romantic life. Johnie is coming into the experiment with an open heart and mind and is open to getting to know anyone rather than her usual type.

Linda

Linda pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Talent acquisition recruiter

Instagram: @lindachi__

Linda comes from a big, loving Nigerian family who want to see her find her perfect match sooner rather than later. Linda admits she has been overly picky in the past when it comes to love but she is now ready to look beyond the surface and find a "respectful, loving and family-oriented" life partner.

Mayra

Mayra pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 25

Occupation: Minister

Instagram: @mayraaa_c

Mayra is extremely devoted to her faith and is hoping to find someone to spend the rest of her life with. Following her last relationship, Mayra says she has to stop "allowing things to be okay when they aren't" going forward.

Taylor

Taylor pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 26

Occupation: Teacher

Instagram: @taylormrue

After four years of being single, Taylor is seeking a soul connection. She is hoping to find a future husband in the pods, who must be honest to a fault and slightly taller than her. Lying is the ultimate deal-breaker for Taylor due to her past relationships.

Robert

Robert pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Special education teacher

Instagram: @rockwithrob

After two years of being single, Robert is ready for a wife. While in the pods, Robert is hoping to find someone who is "honest, loyal and loving", and it's a bonus if she has a good smile.

Izzy

Izzy pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Sales

Instagram: N/A

31-year-old Izzy is yet to meet his perfect match because he is often "not on the same page emotionally" with his romantic partners. Izzy's dream girl would be someone who would join him in the gym or on the beach for sand volleyball.

While it'd be a plus if his future wife had blonde hair and beautifully coloured eyes, above all else Izzy hopes an "open-minded, good communicator" who can "love [him] unconditionally" is waiting for him in the pods.

Chris

Chris pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Project manager for commercial and retail development

Instagram: @chrisfoxxy

Chris has a history of "[going] for the wrong women", but he is looking to break that pattern when he is in the pods. The project manager is looking for someone who is honest, selfless and funny and someone who wouldn't mind hopping on the back of his motorcycle.

Efrain

Efrain pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Software sales

Instagram: @eefffyy03

Efrain has grown tired of connecting with women on dating apps who are "unable to hang out in person" and "talking to multiple people" at one time and so the experiment seemed like the perfect opportunity.

Efrain is looking for someone who is outgoing, funny and athletic and hopes they can join him on walks with his dog and have dinners with his family every Sunday.

Ernesto

Ernesto pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Supply chain manager

Instagram: @esj_28

After years of being single and dating casually, Ernesto has his sights set on marriage, preferably with an intellectual woman who "can hold a good conversation" and appreciate his "chill, lighthearted personality".

Connor

Connor pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 31

Occupation: Geoscientist

Instagram: @connor_t_moore

Geoscientist Connor is used to figuring out what lies beneath the surface, which is perfect for a dating show like Love Is Blind. Smart, independent and preferably bilingual women will catch Connor's attention and bonus points if she can sing, as Connor's family is "very music-oriented".

Enoch

Enoch pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 27

Occupation: Financial advisor

Instagram: @enoch_culliver

Enoch has been single for the last five years and has struggled to make a connection beyond the physical, so he is hoping to dive deep in the pods with a "loyal, passionate and confident" person who can match his energy.

Jarred

Jarred for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: University director

Instagram: @jarredinpictures

If you like "dad joke" humour, Jarred is your man. Jarred is looking for a balanced connection with a woman who loves him just as much as he loves her, because he is done "compromising when [he] should not".

Jared

Jared pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Firefighter

Instagram: @instalessjared

Jared is sure that he can find a woman in the pods who will be patient and that he'll be able to let his walls down and show his "big heart", which he believes is one of his best traits.

Josh

Josh pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 32

Occupation: Sales representative

Instagram: @jsimmons1818

Josh has been waiting for an experiment like Love Is Blind to come around because all he has ever wanted is a wife and family. His past relationships have ended due to "poor communication" and he feels particularly "unlucky" in love and so he has taken the last year to understand himself better.

Carter

Carter pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 30

Occupation: Construction

Instagram: @carterdaleyall

Carter says he has the "perfect combination of naive and spontaneous" to truly get the most out of the experiment. The 30-year-old is hoping to find a woman who appreciates his "old fashioned and open-minded" attitude and can join him on the river fishing with friends.

Justice

Justice pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 28

Occupation: Personal trainer

Instagram: @thattrainerjustice

Justice has put dating on the back burner for the past few years and has been prioritising his career, but he is now ready to "place love above everything else".

Milton

Milton pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 25

Occupation: Petroleum engineer

Instagram: @jamesmilton

Milton is the youngest in the pods but he believes he is mature enough to start looking for his future wife. Milton is hoping to not repeat the same mistakes he made in the past, as he has a tendency to self-sabotage and "never let people inside".

Uche

Uche pictured for Love Is Blind season 5. Netflix

Age: 34

Occupation: Lawyer/Entrepreneur

Instagram: @imabovethelaw

As a lawyer, Uche is used to letting his analytical mindset take over, but in the pods he knows that he will have to lead with his heart. After being single for two years, Uche is ready to switch up his dating habits.

Uche is looking to connect with an ambitious woman with a good sense of humour who will join him to create an "us against the world" way of life.

Love Is Blind returns to Netflix on Friday 22nd September. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

See what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Plus, visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.