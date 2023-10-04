As the days went on, Taylor began to notice a lack of affection from JP and couldn't quite put her finger on why he was being so distant until JP finally confessed.

JP admitted he felt uncomfortable by the amount of make-up Taylor wore during their post-pod reveal – and the couple's engagement was over before it had even begun.

Following the episode's launch on Netflix, JP has since doubled down on his comments, despite saying he didn't want to insult Taylor.

"In hindsight, what I said and the way I said it might not have conveyed what I was really feeling," he told Tudum.

He said: "She took it as an insult, but I was trying to be genuine and say, 'Hey, I think you look really pretty without make-up, and if you're trying to impress me, you don't really need the whole facade to make yourself look good for me.' But it didn't come off that way."

The firefighter still stands by his comments that Taylor's reveal caught him off guard.

"I was just kind of taken aback by all the make-up, eyelashes, and everything," he said, adding: "If it would've been a more natural look, it might've been less awkward."

Looking back on the time she spent with JP, Taylor told Tudum that her choice to call off their engagement went far deeper than just looks.

"I fell in love with a totally different version of JP, and that scared me," she said. "The person I had fallen in love with in the pods was no longer in Mexico. I had to move back with him for three weeks, live with him, wear a ring on my finger, find a dress, have my dad walking me out on the aisle.

"All those things are so big for me, and I didn't want to do it with the wrong person. When I had that doubt in my heart, that's ultimately why I walked away."

