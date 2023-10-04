As Luke voiced his opinion, Laura shut him down and said: "I have never once in my life needed a man to pay for anything. It was f***ing painful to hear when I have actually been used in the past for that myself. I actually paid for my last wedding, so if I am a gold digger then I am definitely doing it wrong."

In an exclusive clip for tonight's episode (below), viewers see Laura break down in tears as she explains to the experts why Luke's comments affected her so much, even more so as she was on her own due to Arthur feeling unwell.

"I just think it's really lazy to label a woman a gold digger. I think it's offensive and I feel like I've got a lot of heat from Luke," she told the experts.

Laura for Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Continuing on why she found the dinner party difficult, Laura said: "Financial things are so sensitive to me because I inherited my money from my dad. My dad is no longer with me. So to be accused of looking for money in another man is so upsetting.

"It's just such a lazy narrative to call a woman who is strong, intelligent and speaks a certain way 'stuck up', and I'm bored of it. I'm bored of having to try and prove people wrong just based on how I talk."

As the camera pans outwards, viewers can see the reactions from the other brides and grooms, with some nodding in agreement and others shaking their heads.

How will Luke react? Stay tuned to Married at First Sight UK to find out!

Married at First Sight UK 2023 continues Mondays to Thursdays on E4 at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

