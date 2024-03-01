For three weeks and broadcasting live over that period, we'll get an insight into the teams who are working to bring criminals to justice.

In Tuesday's (5th March) episode, presenters Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley will be joined by McClure to discuss her new dementia care partnership with Nottingham Police.

Of course, as well as being a BAFTA award-winning actress, McClure is also the founder of Our Dementia Choir.

More like this

Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley on Crimewatch Live. BBC Studios,Glyn Rainer

On the announcement of the upcoming instalment, Crimewatch presenter Ackerley said: "I’m really looking forward to working on the new series of Crimewatch Live.

"Each year we work closely with police forces, helping to crack down on crime by broadcasting appeals from across the UK.

"Having the opportunity to go behind the scenes with some of the UK’s most respected emergency service teams is a real privilege. Once again, we need the viewers' help in order to solve important cases."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The first week of cases will be a big one for Crimewatch viewers, with the new slate of episodes set to feature a police investigation into the "jaw-dropping" impersonation by a man who stole thousands from his own father by posing as his recently deceased mother.

Read more:

Similarly, other cases will include one of a drug gang who were caught hours after robbing a rival gang while dressed as police.

The season will also examine how a police force took down a gang selling industrial amounts of cocaine while also laundering their profits through multiple cryptocurrency accounts.

As per the synopsis: "Crimewatch Live will once again appeal to viewers to help the police to solve dozens of cases. In the last year, our appeals have led to significant developments on multiple cases for police and led to arrests and charges."

Crimewatch Live will broadcast from Monday 4th March on BBC One at 10:45am for the first two weeks and at 9:30am for the third week and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.