Following a stint training Ukrainian forces in bomb disposal, Lana returns to the UK and is swiftly thrown into another terrifying case, which kicks off with the targeting of a power station.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com at the launch of Trigger Point season 2, McClure said: "I think the one thing that frightens me the most – it is quite triggering – is just the ease in which a device can be made.

"And it can be just things that we can all have in our cupboards at home. And the destruction that that can bring to people's lives. And so, when [the real expos] talk about it, and they explain it in simple terms, I'm fascinated."

The drama series, which is executive produced by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio, prides itself on being as realistic as possible, with real-life explosives officers and veterans consulting on the show's devices and scenarios.

Indeed, McClure was thrilled to learn that there had been an influx in applications for explosives officer roles, particularly amongst women, following the broadcast of Trigger Point season 1.

She hailed the psychological strength of the real operatives, saying: "The expos haven't got a clue what they're walking towards. They don't know who's behind it, how they've put it together, what the tripwire might be [or] if there is one.

Vicky McClure as Lana Washington and Mark Stanley as DCI Thom Youngblood in Trigger Point season 2. ITV

"There's so many different variables when it comes to the devices, and some can be very complex, and some can be very simple, but they both have the same effect."

The actor also teased what's to come in Trigger Point season 2, which begins tonight on ITV1, including a specific sequence involving a dangerous device that left a huge impression on her.

McClure added: "There's a scene in episode 2, which involves a particular device that I'd never heard of – and I think it's one of the most petrifying devices that we've got in the show…

"It was tricky, it was distressing [and] I think it will be a real shock for the audience."

Trigger Point season 2 premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 28th January 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

