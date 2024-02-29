He also wrote a touching personal tribute in which he admitted that he was "not sure I can put into words how I feel at the moment".

He added: "My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you god’s speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.

"I know Dave and his family would want me to thank all of you who sent messages of support in recent times," he continued. "It meant the world to him, his family and all The Hairy Bikers team. I am sending you all much love and gratitude for those simple acts of kindness, generosity and spirit. We are eternally grateful for them."

King closed his statement by asking fans for "one further kindness" in allowing him and Myers' close family and friends "some peace to process our huge loss".

He signed off: "I am sure I will see you all soon. Love Si x."

The post also included a selection of photos of Myers, including two of him and King together.

King and Myers both had backgrounds in TV production and had been friends since meeting in the 1990s, making their first TV appearance together in the BBC Two series The Hairy Bikers' Cookbook in 2006.

They went on to host several other successful series, including The Hairy Bikers' Food Tour of Britain, The Hairy Bikers' Cook Off, Hairy Bikers: Best of British, The Hairy Bikers' Comfort Food, and numerous Christmas specials.

The final series they filmed together was the ongoing The Hairy Bikers Go West, which began airing on BBC Two on Tuesday 6th February and continues with its fifth episode next Tuesday (5th March).

In addition to their TV work, King and Myers also released many cookery books together as The Hairy Bikers.

Advertisement

Myers had shared that he was receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer in May 2022. He is survived by his wife Liliana Orzac and two step-children, Iza and Sergiu.