What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 26 recap

The opening scene of episode 26 saw a huge row erupt after Scott discovered that the other contestants had been discussing his relationship behind his back.

Scott pulled the whole villa for a chat by the firepit and told them: "Me and Catherine were sat in the den and I could hear everyone saying my name, multiple times."

He continued: "Now if anyone has an issue, just air it out now so there's no 'he said, she said.'"

To make matters worse, Tyrique Hyde then accused Scott of "playing a game" and “over exaggerating" his feelings for Catherine.

Scott and Tyrique weren't the only contestants who butted heads during last night's episode, with islander Kady McDermott confronting Whitney Adebayo over her interest in her partner Zachariah Noble.

Kady was left fuming earlier this week after Whitney and Zach went on a date, with the OG islander telling Leah Taylor that she thought Zach hadn't been honest with her and accusing Whitney of being "smug".

After Scott gathered the islanders round the firepit, Whitney walked off from the group and said: "If you lot got something to say, pull me up privately."

Calling Whitney out over her new connection with Zach, Kady replied: "Why don’t you pull me? I think you should pull me, I’m the new girl and last to know everything. You’re telling everyone you fancy Zach, but I don’t know that."

The drama continued later into the episode as Love Island aired a huge Casa Amor twist, with the girls being whisked away to the infamous villa by surprise guest Ne-Yo.

Viewers also saw new contestants Kodie Murphy, Ouzy See, Zachary Ashford, Elom Ahlijah-Wilson, Lochan Nowacki and Benjamin Noel enter the villa in the twist, while Molly Marsh’s return was also confirmed at the end of the episode in a preview for Sunday's show.

The preview gave fans a glimpse of the six new girls heading into the villa – with one of them being Molly.

Molly had been rumoured to be heading back to the villa after she was dumped from the show in brutal fashion last week after Kady chose to couple up her with partner Zach.

Casa Amor is guaranteed to stir up trouble in the coming days, particularly with Molly returning. We can't wait!

