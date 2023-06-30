As well as this, Casa Amor was teased at the end of the episode.

Didn't get to tune in to Love Island last night? Well don't fret, we have a video recap above and full breakdown below.

Here's everything you need to know.

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 25 recap

Following his chat with Whitney, Zach chatted to the boys, telling them that he was interested in getting to know the entrepreneur, 25.

Mitch then decided to pull Kady for a chat and advised not to close herself off because Zach said their conversation was a bit dry. He also told her that she could move onto him if things didn't work out with Zach.

Kady then had a chat with Zach and they admitted that the conversation at the dinner table was awkward. She then brought up Mitch's comments about their conversation being dry, and Zach denied saying that.

That night, Jess decided to sleep elsewhere as she needed some space to herself.

The next morning, Zach pulled Mitch for a chat and asked why he'd said that to Kady. He apologised and said he didn't mean it in that way, also revealing he was still interested in getting to know Kady.

During the day, some of the islanders were chatting about Scott van der Sluis and Catherine Agbaje, with Tyrique Hyde and Sammy saying that they didn't think Scott's feelings for Catherine were "genuine".

Watching from afar, Catherine told Scott that she thinks the others are talking about him before becoming quite emotional.

Sammy and Whitney then received a text asking them to choose an islander each to go on a date with. Sam decided to pick his old flame Jess, while Whitney wanted to explore things more with Zach. Kady said she was fine with the choice, but she didn't seem too happy.

More like this

Sammy, Whitney, Jess, and Zach went off to get ready for their date and left the villa. They arrived at their date on a picturesque hilltop.

During the dates, Sammy and Jess chatted about rekindling things, with both admitting they'd fit in with each other's families. Meanwhile, Zach and Whitney flirted, saying: "[I'm] shocked you picked me but definitely glad you did…we’ve also kissed a hundred times and not spoken. I don’t really know why it’s taken as long as it has for us to have a conversation.”

The dates ended with a kiss between Jess and Sammy - cute!

Upon returning from their dates, the boys question Zach about Whitney and he admitted that their conversation was much better than his and Kady's.

Whitney then gushed to the girls, telling them the vibe was really good - something Kady didn't take lightly.

Following the conversation, she decided to pull Zach for a chat to gauge where things were going. He said the date had gone well and he told Whitney that he was enjoying getting to know her. Kady then said that Whitney was acting like a "giddy school girl".

Zach laughed and then said that he was told that Kady was open to getting to know Mitch. Kady immediately called Mitch over, and he denied it, saying he was actually talking about himself being open - not Kady.

Kady then went to talk to Leah and started crying, as she felt that Zach hadn't been honest with her and that Whitney was being "smug".

And it looked like there was more tension to come with a preview for Friday night's episode showing Tyrique and Scott arguing, as well as the return of Casa Amor. We can't wait!

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.