Now in its 10th season, with both a winter and summer version set to air each year, there's been talks of different versions of Love Island , including a middle aged Love Island for mums and dads looking for a second chance at love.

Love Island returns for a new season this summer, with a new batch of islanders entering the Mallorcan villa for a chance to find their type on paper.

There's also been some speculation about an LGBTQ+ series - something former Love Island winner Amber Gill isn't so keen on.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the reality TV star, who is in a relationship with Arsenal footballer Jen Beattie, explained why she doesn't think ITV should make Love Island for LGBTQ+ contestants.

Asked if the show could make any changes as it heads into its 10th year, Amber said: "Not anything in particular for me. I know there's a lot of people that say they would like to see a sort of LGBTQ+ Love Island. I think it would be hard to cast for something like that. I think that it's hard in itself to cast it now and I think adding that in would make it even harder."

Amber Gill on Love Island with Greg O'Shea ITV

Instead, Amber thinks a whole new show should be created to cater specifically for LGBTQ+ applicants.

"I think it is a possibility, but I think if that was a show, it should be a different show altogether because then I think it makes it so different from what it is," she added.

Back in 2021, ITV's commissioner Amanda Stavri told us that including gay contestants presented "a logistical difficulty”.

"In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island. There's a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don't have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [the] Islanders an equal choice when coupling up," Stavri explained.

This June, Amber will feature on Big Money Munch - a brand new food show for My5 and BET hosted by Sian Anderson. The show will see Anderson and a new celebrity guest hopping on the Big Money Munch bus and trying three meals, with each one taking them into a different Black-owned eatery across one city. The duo will then decide which owner/chef to surprise with a £10k prize for the business.

Amber Gill and Sian Anderson on Big Money Munch Ollie Upton

Amber continued: "There's certain projects that come round like in your job and there's just no reason to sort of say no to it. So obviously vegan Caribbean food - absolute yes! Uplifting Black-owned small businesses - absolute yes! And then the funding as well that the winner gets at the end. It just came along and I was like, that's such a nice concept and I'd love to be a part of it."

On her episode, which airs on Thursday 1st June, she said: "My episode is like vegan Caribbean food. I'm a pescatarian and a lot of the Caribbean dishes that my grandma used to make were very sort of meat heavy. So, I think that my episode is just interesting in itself because it's sort of a vegan take on Caribbean cuisine and I didn't realise that was available."

"I know you can find anything in London, but I didn't realise that was available or done yet, so that was just a real eye opener. I thought it was lovely because now I have my own Caribbean options in London, which is nice!"

BET UK’s original Big Money Munch is available to watch now on My5.

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

