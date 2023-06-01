However, speaking with RadioTimes.com and other press, executive producer at ITV Mike Spencer has teased that there might be some aspects of the show's opening episode that they won't be expecting.

After nine seasons of hit dating show Love Island , and after the winter season aired just earlier this year, fans may think they have the measure of what to expect from the new summer season.

Asked whether fans can expect any changes to the format, Spencer said: "I think you could probably tune in to episode 1 and there'll be a few things you weren't expecting. We know the public are going to couple up the islanders. But I think from the get go, the start of the show might be a little bit different."

ITV has already announced that fans of the show will have a chance to choose the initial couples before the islanders even get to meet each other.

In the same interview, Spencer was also asked whether the winter season will be coming back for 2024, to which he said that "hopefully" it will.

Read more:

"I mean we've not got anything concrete yet moving forward, but hopefully," he said. "Never say never. But I think the thing is, I thought it was a great series and different time slots and different viewerships.

"I think the way people watch telly is changing. But I hope people still love the show. And I think it's now down to us as producers to switch up the format, keep it fresh, keep people on their toes. Expect the unexpected. That's the key!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Elsewhere, one of this season's islanders, Ruchee Gurung, recently revealed that she was previously approached to appear on the show "a couple of years ago", but turned it down.

She explained: "I think it was the winter one. They reached out to me and, at the time, I was actually kind of seeing someone and I was getting to know him and I really liked him. I also felt like I was really young.

More like this

"I just didn't feel comfortable. Or, like, I just didn't think it was the right time. Although my friends were all like, ‘Are you crazy? Like, you're not gonna go on it because you're getting to know this guy?’ But I just didn't feel like it was the right time."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Monday 5th June 2023 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.