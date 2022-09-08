The show, which stars Christine Baranski reprising her Good Wife role as Diane Lockhart, has primarily been a legal drama, but has used this set-up to explore the most current political and social issues of our time.

The Good Wife spin-off series The Good Fight has proved to be a huge hit for CBS, but is coming to an end after its upcoming sixth season.

The series has also starred some high profile British actors across its run, including Cush Jumbo and Rose Leslie. But for viewers in the UK, how can they watch the series, and is the new season available now?

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch The Good Fight in the UK.

How to watch new episodes of The Good Fight in the UK

Christine Baranski in The Good Fight. Paramount+

While The Good Fight now airs on Paramount Plus in the US, in the UK the show still airs new episodes on More4, as it has since the beginning.

Season 6 starts airing in the US on 8th September, but there's currently no release date set for the episodes to air in the UK. We'll keep this page updated once more information becomes available.

How to watch previous episodes of The Good Fight in the UK

The cast of The Good Fight. CBS Studios

Previous episodes of The Good Fight are currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with seasons 1-3 available at no additional cost to subscribers.

Seasons 4 and 5 are also available but are for purchase only. The series is not currently available on Paramount Plus in the UK, but that could change in future.

What will The Good Fight season 6 be about?

Christine Branaski and Audra McDonald in The Good Fight. Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

The official synopsis for The Good Fight season 6, which will be the final instalment in the series, says: "The sixth season of The Good Fight has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning.

"Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Good Fight season 6 trailer

You can watch the official trailer for The Good Fight season 6 right here, now.

The Good Fight will air on More4 in the UK, with past episodes available on Amazon Prime Video – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Drama hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.