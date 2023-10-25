While fans of the Ryan Murphy show have grown to love the weird, wonderful and nightmare-inducing nature of the original series, more recently, the show's spin-off has also gripped viewers.

The companion show to the original, American Horror Stories first aired in 2021 and is beckoning in its third season, which is slated for release very soon.

The series will return to our screens to mark Halloween in the US, but when is it set to be released in the UK? Read on to find out.

How to watch American Horror Stories in the UK

American Horror Stories season 3 launches in the US on Hulu as part of its Huluween event on Thursday 26th October. But alas, for UK fans of the show, you'll have to wait a little longer to get your horror fix.

The season is set for release here in the UK on Wednesday 29th November.

Disney confirmed earlier this month that the new four-part run will be landing on Disney Plus at once, so will be the perfect binge watch for the winter.

While it's a little bit of a wait for UK fans, there's certainly a lot in store for the series, which comes once again from AHS creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

The previous two seasons of American Horror Stories are also available to stream on Disney Plus now.

What is American Horror Stories season 3 about?

Unlike the format of American Horror Story, each episode of this spin-off focuses on an entirely different horror story. So that means four episodes of brand new stories.

As teased in the trailer for the new season, the episodes will be titled: Daphne, Tapeworm, Organ and Bestie.

Deadline previously reported that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress Lisa Rinna will be leading the cast of Tapeworm, but exact details of her role remain under wraps for now.

We can get a sense of what each episode will be about from the trailer, but according to the official synopses, Bestie will follow a young woman who recently lost her mum and develops a connection with a mysterious online friend.

Daphne will explore a case of an AI smart device that gets attached to its user, while the third episode, Tapeworm, is about an ambitious model who will do anything to succeed.

The fourth, Organ, focuses on a blind date that goes wrong through an online dating app, and as we can see in the trailer, somehow gets swept up in a weird cannibalistic market for organs.

In true AHS fashion, the four episodes are set to pack many a twist and turn, while also probably keeping you up at night – we can't wait.

American Horror Stories season 3 trailer

The trailer for American Horror Stories season 3 can be found below, which gives us a first glimpse of some of the horrifying (yet entertaining) stories to come.

Watch the trailer for yourself.

American Horror Stories season 3 comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday 29th November 2023. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

