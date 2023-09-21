And after the first episode of the new season – subtitled Delicate – aired across the Atlantic, a number of social media users were quick to sing her praises.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Kim's acting in AHS: Delicate . . . she may or may not have chewed. Just a lil bit," one fan wrote on Twitter (which was recently rebranded as X).

"Wait but why is Kim slaying this…" wrote another fan, while a third added: "Wait a minute… Kim is actually eating on #AHS."

Meanwhile, the fan account American Horror Source wrote: "Kim Kardashian did her thing. She had the odds stacked against her, but she was really giving actress. Props to you."

The praise for her performance was not universal, however, with one viewer writing "kim k acting in ahs as bad as expected… I’m obsessed" and another simply commenting "Kim cannot act".

But even some of those who had initially been sceptical of her acting chops seem to have been won round by the performance, with one viewer writing "kim surprised me her acting is decent" and another adding that "Kim K outacting everyone was the biggest shock so far".

Read more:

Unfortunately, UK fans hoping to judge Kim's performance for themselves will have to wait a little while longer before they can see the new season – with no release date having been announced for the new episodes at this stage.

Although not yet confirmed, it is expected that the season will eventually air on Disney Plus, as has been the case with previous recent seasons - most likely a month or so after the US air date.

And it looks like fans are already desperate for the new episodes to launch on these shores, with one UK-based account writing: "We need an American Horror Story: Delicate uk release because I’m dying to watch this Emmy-worthy Kim Kardashian performance in full."

Previous seasons of American Horror Story are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 for a year.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Want to visit Game of Thrones locations in Croatia at a discount? Radio Times is offering savings of up to 7% for registered users booking their next holiday with travel website Expedia. Claim your exclusive Radio Times Expedia holiday discount now.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.