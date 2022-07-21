From figuring out who shot Jack to the return of Hope and Mel's shock pregnancy, there's a lot of ground to cover in the super-sized season, which spans 12 episodes this time around.

Season 4 of Virgin River – Netflix's comfort blanket of a show – has just arrived, diving right back into all the small-town drama that comes with the tight-knit community.

If you've already started streaming the season, then you'll know that one of the show's longest-running storylines rears its head once again in episode 1 – the drama surrounding baker Paige, her son Christopher and their efforts to get away from her ex-husband Wes.

While the season 3 finale saw Christopher kidnapped by Wes's twin brother Vince, the season 4 premiere follows Preacher (played by Colin Lawrence in the Virgin River cast) as he tries to track him down – but if you're in need of a refresher on who Wes is and what went down in seasons 1 and 2, then we've got you covered.

Here's everything you need to know about Wes and Vince ahead of Virgin River's fourth season.

Who is Wes in Virgin River?

Those who've been with Virgin River since the beginning will remember Wes (Steve Bacic) – the abusive husband of Paige (Lexa Doig), the owner of Paige's Bakeaway.

Throughout season 1, Preacher grows close to Paige but notices that she exhibits suspicious behaviour – she doesn't have a bank account and is mistaken for someone named Michelle by somebody passing through town.

Towards the end of the season, we learn that Paige's real name is Michelle Logan and that she moved to Virgin River after leaving her abusive husband Wes and taking their son Christopher (Chase Petriw) with her despite not having custody. Wes, who was a corrupt police officer, filed a restraining order against Paige to make the police think that she was the abusive one in the relationship, causing the FBI to begin searching for her when she took Christopher.

In the season finale, Wes turns up in Virgin River and finds Paige, telling her that he plans on forcing her and Christopher to move with him. When she refuses, Wes begins choking Paige but falls down the stairs and dies.

While Preacher helps Paige hide Wes's body, Paige and Christopher leave Virgin River and Preacher later learns from the sheriff that Wes was a wanted man and that the police assume that he's gone on the run.

Just when it seemed as though the situation was getting better, Preacher spots Wes in Jack's bar – however, it isn't actually Wes. It turns out that Wes has a twin brother – Vince (Steve Bacic) – who is also a police officer and plans on looking into Wes's disappearance.

Who is Vince in Virgin River?

Wes (Steve Bacic) and Paige (Lexa Doig) in Virgin River. Netflix

Vince is Wes's brother, who arrives in Virgin River to look into his twin's disappearance.

Knowing that Wes was heading to Virgin River in order to find Paige and Christopher, Vince begins sniffing around town in the hopes of running into the baker and finding out what happened to his brother.

When Paige sends Christopher to live with Preacher at the end of season 2, Vince tricks Preacher into handing him over by using Paige's friend Sally (Jana Benoit). Sally drugs Preacher and leaves him unconscious while Vince snatches Christopher and leaves.

Season 4 will see Preacher try to track Vince down in order to save Christopher – and may even see the return of Paige!

