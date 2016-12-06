This Is Us makes use of multiple narratives to impressive effect – sometimes offering a slow-drip reveal of a character’s backstory or inner neuroses, other times delivering tricksy, twisty cliffhangers that will wallop you over the head with their implausibility. Not that you’ll care about a lack of realism – by that point, you’ll have been drawn in by the impressive cast, including Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore, and characters that while none of them desperately endearing or sympathetic, bare their flaws so close to the surface that they become unfailingly intriguing.

It takes itself a smidge too seriously, and there’s no doubt it encourages us all to think about the TRUE meaning of the word ‘family’. Which, if you’re a cynical, frosty Brit more used to modern, grittier drama – from our own Sally Wainwright, or Scandi noir – might become unbearable. But there is an irresistible warmth to This Is Us, easy to watch, accessible, cleverly written and with occasionally searing depth.

This is Us is on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm