Virgin River books in order – where to buy the novels

Netflix’s hit romantic drama Virgin River returns to our screens this week, with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson leading the season three cast as will-they-won’t-they couple Mel and Jack.

The series premiered back in December 2019, introducing Mel – a midwife moving from Los Angeles to the remote Californian town of Virgin River whilst trying to forget her painful past.

Now we’re two seasons in and fans have fallen head over heels with the heartwarming series, which is based on Robyn Carr’s novels of the same name and covers everything from love triangle drama to accidental killings.

If you simply can’t wait for the new episodes to arrive on Friday, then maybe it’s time to check out Carr’s novels, of which there are 22.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to buy all the Virgin River books and what order to read them in.

Virgin River books in order

Her’s the full list of Robyn Carr’s Virgin River books in order, according to her website:

Virgin River – buy it on Amazon here Shelter Mountain – buy it on Amazon here Whispering Rock – buy it on Amazon here A Virgin River Christmas – buy it on Amazon here Second Chance Pass – buy it on Amazon here Temptation Ridge – buy it on Amazon here Paradise Valley – buy it on Amazon here Under the Christmas Tree – buy it on Amazon here Forbidden Falls – buy it on Amazon here Angel’s Peak – buy it on Amazon here Moonlight Road – buy it on Amazon here Sheltering Hearts – buy it on Amazon here Midnight Confessions (from the Midnight Kiss anthology) – buy it on Amazon here Promise Canyon – buy it on Amazon here Wild Man Creek – buy it on Amazon here Harvest Moon – buy it on Amazon here Bring Me Home for Christmas – buy it on Amazon here Hidden Summit – buy it on Amazon here Redwood Bend – buy it on Amazon here Sunrise Point – buy it on Amazon here My Kind of Christmas – buy it on Amazon here Return to Virgin River – buy it on Amazon here

In addition, there are also: ‘Tis the Season anthology (2014); Virgin River Christmas box set; Home to You anthology (2017); Virgin River Collection Volume 1, Virgin River Collection Volume 2; Virgin River Collection Volume 3; Virgin River Collection Volume 4; Virgin River Collection Volume 5; All I want for Christmas; Virgin River Christmas Collection; Virgin River in a Bingeworthy Bundle.

In the meantime, Virgin River seasons one and two are both available to stream on Netflix.

While a third season hasn’t yet been confirmed, with the success of the first two and the wealth of further Virgin River source material, we wouldn’t put it past the streamer to renew the show.

