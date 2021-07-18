Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd reveals season 3 isn’t the last we’ve seen of Lilly

The much-anticipated third season of Virgin River arrived on Netflix last week and those who’ve sped their way through all ten episodes will know we sadly say goodbye to farm owner Lilly (Lynda Boyd), who dies of terminal pancreatic cancer.

While viewers broke out the tissues for Lilly’s death in episode eight, Boyd has revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that she will be reprising her role in the next series – just not in the present day.

When asked what she thinks will happen in season four, Boyd said: “When I did have that chat that day with those producers, they said that the plan was to bring me back in flashbacks – like Mel’s husband, her dead husband.”

“Nobody has said anything yet. As far as I know, Tara will look after Chloe. I’m pretty sure Annette [O’Toole] will come back as Hope. Nobody has any idea.”

Season three saw Stacey Farber join the Virgin River cast as Tara, Lilly’s eldest daughter who visits the Californian town to help her mother look after her newborn Chloe, while Annette O’Toole, who plays town mayor Hope, had a reduced role in the series as she was unable to attend set during the pandemic.

The show has seen a number of characters appear via flashbacks – namely Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies), Mel’s late husband who died in a car crash before her arrival in Virgin River and has featured in all three seasons of the drama so far.