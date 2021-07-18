The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Drama
  4. Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd reveals season 3 isn’t the last we’ve seen of Lilly

Virgin River’s Lynda Boyd reveals season 3 isn’t the last we’ve seen of Lilly

The Virgin River star has said Lilly may return in future series via flashbacks. **WARNING: SPOILERS**

Virgin River Lilly

Published:

The much-anticipated third season of Virgin River arrived on Netflix last week and those who’ve sped their way through all ten episodes will know we sadly say goodbye to farm owner Lilly (Lynda Boyd), who dies of terminal pancreatic cancer.

Advertisement

While viewers broke out the tissues for Lilly’s death in episode eight, Boyd has revealed in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com that she will be reprising her role in the next series – just not in the present day.

When asked what she thinks will happen in season four, Boyd said: “When I did have that chat that day with those producers, they said that the plan was to bring me back in flashbacks – like Mel’s husband, her dead husband.”

“Nobody has said anything yet. As far as I know, Tara will look after Chloe. I’m pretty sure Annette [O’Toole] will come back as Hope. Nobody has any idea.”

Season three saw Stacey Farber join the Virgin River cast as Tara, Lilly’s eldest daughter who visits the Californian town to help her mother look after her newborn Chloe, while Annette O’Toole, who plays town mayor Hope, had a reduced role in the series as she was unable to attend set during the pandemic.

Advertisement

The show has seen a number of characters appear via flashbacks – namely Mark Monroe (Daniel Gillies), Mel’s late husband who died in a car crash before her arrival in Virgin River and has featured in all three seasons of the drama so far.

Virgin River seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb (6)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Ray-Ban’s timeless aviators for under £95!

Get offer