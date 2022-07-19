What time is Virgin River season 4 out on Netflix?

Fans also need to know what's going to happen to Brady, who was sent to jail at the end of season 3 for shooting Jack but who, it seems, might in fact be innocent.

Romantic drama Virgin River is very nearly back on our screens and fans can't wait any longer to see just what's going to happen with Mel's pregnancy drama. Is Jack the father or is the baby Mark's?

With all these questions still to answer the hit series really can't come soon enough, but exactly when can you start watching the new episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about exactly what time Virgin River is set to release on Netflix.

What time does Virgin River season 4 come out?

Mel and Jack in Virgin River season 4 Netflix

Virgin River season 4 will release on Wednesday 20th July 2022, and in the UK will start streaming on Netflix at 8am.

This coincides with the new season's release in the US, which will start streaming at 3am Eastern time and 12am Pacific time.

How many episodes will be in Virgin River season 4?

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Annette O'Toole as Hope in Virgin River. Netflix

As opposed to seasons 1 to 3 of Virgin River, each of which contained 10 episodes, season 4 will in fact feature 12, which means we get to spend even more time with Mel, Jack and the rest of our favourites.

Not only that, but the series has also already been renewed for a fifth season, meaning that there's no need to worry once you get to the end of binging the new episodes that that's the last you'll see of the characters.

What will happen in Virgin River season 4?

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe in Virgin River. Netflix

The official synopsis for season 4 says: "Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him.

"Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who's in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc.

"Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige."

Virgin River season 4 streams on Netflix from 8am BST on Wednesday 20th July – check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.

