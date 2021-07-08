Who shot Jack on Virgin River?

The last time we visited the small Californian town of Virgin River, fan favourite Jack (Martin Henderson) was lying on the floor of his bar, bleeding out after being shot by an unseen attacker while his new beau Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) tried to save his life.

After eight months of worrying over that rather cruel cliffhanger, season three is finally here, with 10 brand new episodes landing on Netflix tomorrow.

Thanks to the new season’s trailer, we know for certain that Jack survives the shooting, but we’re still desperate to find out which member of the Virgin River cast shot him in the first place.

While showrunner Sue Tenney recently told Us Weekly that season three would end with an arrest, “everything is not the way it looks”, with her adding: “The story is not over with the arrest.”

With fans still clueless as to who the perpetrator is, here are our theories as to who shot Jack in Virgin River.

Brady

Suspect number one at the moment is Dan Brady – Jack’s army friend who’s spent the last two seasons getting involved with some seriously shady people. After falling out with Jack at the end of season one, Brady joined alliances with local drug lord Calvin and only worsened their friendship when he tried to buy Lilly’s farm under false pretences on behalf of the marijuana-growing gang.

Jack and Brady aren’t on the best of terms and we know Calvin, Brady’s boss, would ideally like him out of the picture after he convinced Spencer, one of his men, to work with the police so it’s possible that Calvin asked him to assassinate Jack – a theory supported by a first-look clip of season three.

In the clip, we see Calvin threaten Brady before saying, “on the plus side, I guess you did try to make up for everything considering what happened to Jack,” implying that it was in fact Brady who shot his former Marine buddy.

That being said, we know that Calvin ordered Brady to kill Spencer and that he couldn’t do it, instead helping Spencer and his family escape Calvin’s clutches and faking his death for the gang.

Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Brady on the show, spoke to TVLine about the rumours, saying: “I’m pretty sure Brady is on everyone’s suspect list.

““I wouldn’t be surprised if the fans are placing bets about who ended up shooting Jack — and I wonder what the over-under is on Brady,” he added. “When I play the role, I try to dance that line of ambiguity between his intentional actions and actions he might have done out of resentment or anger.

“I want to leave the possibility open that it could have been him, because it is possible. I’d like to believe that he didn’t, but that’s because I’m playing him. Being so close to him, I don’t believe he’s someone that would do that, regardless of his state of mind. But it’s impossible not to make him a suspect.”

However, Hollingsworth did reveal that the upcoming season would see a “softer side” to Brady – would he really be capable of trying to kill someone who used to be a dear friend of his?

Calvin

If Brady didn’t shoot Jack, then it’d be a safe bet to say Calvin (or rather one of his men) did.

The local drug lord has had it out for Jack since he began meddling with the growers’ business by discouraging Lilly from selling her farm to them and convincing Spencer to work with the police to bring Calvin down.

We know Calvin would ideally like Jack to be bumped off after having Brady and Jimmy intimidate him and telling Brady in the season three first-look that he’d “made up” for helping Calvin escape with “what happened to Jack”. It’s very possible that Calvin is behind the shooting.

Charmaine

Netflix

Some fans are convinced that it’s actually Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) – Jack’s former flame and the mother to his twins – who pulled a gun on the bar owner.

While an unlikely theory, we know Charmaine hasn’t handled Jack’s rejection of her and his new relationship with Mel very well, and on occasions she’s taken that out of both Jack and Mel by being incredibly difficult and demanding.

Of course, killing Jack would be counterproductive for her – her twins wouldn’t have a father and she would no longer get any financial support. However, in the trailer for season three, we see she’s found a new man Todd (Patrick Sabongui), telling Jack: “I know you were having a hard time adjusting to the whole being a dad thing but now Todd’s here and I’m not alone, so you’re free.” Was Charmaine trying to take Jack out of the picture so she could start a new life with the twins and Todd?

Speaking to TVLine about the theory, Lauren Hammersley said: “It’s possible!” while Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, said: “I always joke that it’s most likely Charmaine. It does pop into your mind!” I guess we’ll have to wait for season three to find out.

Wes Logan’s twin brother

Netflix

For those who need reminding, Wes was the abusive husband of Paige Lassiter, who Paige accidentally killed whilst defending herself. In the final episode of season two, we meet Wes’s twin brother (Steve Bacic), a police officer who has travelled from Miami to Virgin River to find out what happened to his missing brother. He suspects Paige had something to do with it and that Preacher was close with Paige, threatening Preacher and asking him to pass on a message to Paige.

Could Wes Logan’s twin brother have been the one who shot Jack? Hear me out – perhaps he returned to the bar that night with the intention of shooting Preacher but ended up firing at Jack instead. Either way, I’m sure we’ll see a lot more of Wes’s twin brother in the season to come.

Learn more about where Virgin River is filmed and how to read the Virgin River books in order.

Virgin River season 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday 9th July.