Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy trailer teases bloody adaptation of RL Stine’s novels

Netflix’s adaptation of RL Stine’s Fear Street novels takes things from spooky to downright terrifying, at least judging by the teaser trailer.

Advertisement

The trilogy will be released weekly in July, with each film titled after the year it is set in. First up is 1994, followed by 1978 and concluding with a pretty hefty time jump in 1666. In the ’90s, a group of teens discovers that the events haunting their Ohio small town, aptly named Shadyside, may be connected – and that they may be the latest targets of the horrors.

Netflix has promised the upcoming trilogy will introduce “a new brand of horror to the next generation: one story told over three films across 300 years.” Watch the teaser below for a taste of what’s to come.

3 movies. 3 weeks. 1 killer story.



Based on R.L. Stine's best-selling books, the FEAR STREET trilogy is coming this July. pic.twitter.com/UBhjzvRNrn — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2021

Not only does the trailer suggest some strong Stranger Things vibes, it also shows us a glimpse of two alumni from Netflix’s hit sci-fi series: both Maya Hawke, who played Robin in Stranger Things season three, and Sadie Sink, who joined the kid gang in season two, feature in the upcoming trilogy.

Bored of scrolling on Netflix? Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming &amp; On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our On Demand newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Community’s Gillian Jacobs, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Jordana Spiro are all set to star too.

Trilogy director Leigh Janiak revealed the Fear Street movies were filmed “over one crazy, bloody summer”, stating that it was a “dream that audiences now get to experience the story in the same way – back-to-back to back, with only a week of waiting in between.”

The first Fear Street movie will be released on 2nd July 2021, followed by the second on 9th July and the third on 16th July.

Stine himself commented on the upcoming trilogy. “Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises,” he said. “Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror!

“I have seen Leigh Janiak’s epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!”

Advertisement

You can order the Fear Street novels on Amazon. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our compilation of the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide. For the latest film news, visit our Movies hub.