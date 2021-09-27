When is Colin in Black and White on Netflix? What is it about?

Netflix has released a first look at its brand new project, Colin in Black and White, from NFL star Colin Kaepernick and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay.

The new show, which will be released in October, charts the origins story of Kaepernick in a limited series.

A first look was revealed in September 2021 as part of Netflix event TUDUM, the streamer’s fan event broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.

Colin in Black and White will take a look at the adolescent life of the man who went on to become an NFL player and a hugely important activist in the fight against police brutality – he made global headlines when he began kneeling during the national anthem at sports games as a form of protest.

Jaden Michael (Wonderstruck, The Get Down) was announced in October 2020 as the series lead, playing a young Colin Kaepernick in his formative years.

The project is already hotly anticipated – DuVernay has been behind some of Netflix‘s most acclaimed and essential projects in recent years, including the documentary 13th and the miniseries When They See Us.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

When is Colin in Black and White released on Netflix?

Colin in Black and White will be released on Netflix on 29th October 2021.

The series will consist of six episodes, written by DuVernay, Kaepernick and Emmy Award Nominee Michael Starrbury, and the scripts were finished in May.

What is Colin in Black and White about?

The series will take a look at the adolescence of NFL player and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick as he grew up in a white adopted family, in addition to charting his rise to becoming a top NFL quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers.

When the show was announced DuVernay said, “With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally.

“Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

Kaepernick himself added: “Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens.

“We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

Who is in the cast of Colin in Black and White?

Rising star Jaden Michael (The Get Down) will play an adolescent Colin Kaepernick, it was announced in October 2020.

Netflix also has revealed that Kaepernick himself will serve as a narrator for the series. We’ll keep you updated as and when we get more information about the cast.

Colin in Black and White trailer

You can watch the first look trailer for the series here.

