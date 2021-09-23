How to watch TUDUM: Guide to Netflix event
The service's iconic starting sound has inspired the name of this virtual fan event.
Fan events are all the rage these days, with studios, streaming services and superhero franchises now eschewing Comic-Con in favour of their own fan celebrations.
There are few entertainment platforms bigger than Netflix however, so after a genre-focused Geek Week in June, it was about time the service launched a fully-fledged fan event uniting all of their many, many original projects.
Expect exciting new announcements, panels featuring some of the biggest names in showbiz and hopefully some long-awaited renewal news and trailers – including maybe, just maybe, a look at Stranger Things season 4.
Best of all? The event is completely virtual, meaning absolutely everyone will get to enjoy sneak peeks at the next big streaming hits all from the comfort of our sofas.
Here’s everything you need to know about Netflix’s first-ever TUDUM fan event.
How to watch TUDUM
Interestingly, this is one Netflix show that cannot be seen on their streaming service – the TUDUM event will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube channel.
Netflix has already added a slot for the event on their channel, meaning you can queue up to watch it and receive a notification once the show starts. Once the event has finished, it can then be watched in its entirety through that very same link.
The three-hour event will also be shown on Netflix’s Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok accounts, with the Netflix Geeked pages also hosting a pre-show as well as a live watch party.
What time does TUDUM start?
TUDUM will take place on Saturday 25th September 2021 at 5pm BST (UK).
That’s 9am PST/12pm EST for those in the United States, while Australia gets a late-night showing at 2am AEST.
The event will last three hours, and will still be available to watch on YouTube after the live stream has ended.
Netflix has also announced a special pre-show event highlighting Korean and Indian film and TV, which starts several hours earlier at 1pm BST on Netflix’s region-specific YouTube channels.
What is TUDUM?
First announced back in August, TUDUM is a global fan event featuring exclusive first-looks and panels focused on Netflix’s biggest shows and upcoming films.
Working much like a Netflix-only version of Comic-Con, the virtual fan event will see some of the biggest names in showbiz pop up to discuss their forthcoming shows and movies, which will include news, trailers, casting and more exciting announcements.
A trailer was released on 15th September, giving us a peek at the MANY big-name celebrities who will appear during the event.
The event is called TUDUM after the noise played whenever the streaming service boots up or a Netflix Original starts playing (you’ll definitely recognise the sound when you hear it!). However, as the trailer above shows, it’s also an incredibly fun word to watch celebrities attempt to pronounce.
For more details on TUDUM, all the information can be found on the Netflix blog, while the event also has its very own website at Tudum.com.
What will be shown during TUDUM?
Netflix has promised at least 70 projects will be present at TUDUM, with more than 145 stars and creators taking to the virtual stage to show off their recent work for the streaming service.
However, many Netflix fans are excited about one show in particular, as Stranger Things is confirmed to feature during the event – with the first trailer likely after star Noah Schnapp stated that a teaser was on the way.
Other notable shows and films set to appear include The Witcher, Bridgerton and Army of Thieves, as well as many, many more. This means TUDUM is the biggest reveal of entertainment news we’ve had from the streamer in one sitting.
If you’re a fan of an ongoing Netflix series of any genre, there’s a good chance it will be featured during the event. Here’ the full list of shows and films scheduled to appear:
- Aggretsuko: Season 4
- A Whisker Away
- A Través De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black and White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extraction
- Finding Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The Harder They Fall
- Hellbound
- Heeramandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Oscuro Deseo
- Ozark
- Maldivas
- My Name
- The New World
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks
- Ultraman: Season 2
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, Famous and African
TUDUM will take place on Saturday 25th September 2021 at 5pm on Netflix’s YouTube channel. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out the best series on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix. You can also plan your viewing with our TV Guide.