Stranger Things writers begin work on season 5

Though it will be a while yet before the sci-fi juggernaut lands on Netflix, the fact that work on it has already begun is certainly promising, especially after fans waited three years between season 3 and 4.

Stranger Things season 5 is officially underway, with the Stranger Things writers' Twitter account confirming the news by posting a picture of a white board with the series logo captioned 'Day 1'.

With the pandemic no longer causing production delays, we could see the series' final outing land as early as 2024.

As for what the show's final season will be about, things are very much up in the air, but season 4 part 2's ending definitely left some unanswered questions – and a pretty big crack in Hawkins – to solve.

The Duffer brothers already suggested it would feature a significant time jump to accommodate for the younger Stranger Things cast's real-life ages.

We also know it won't be released weekly, despite the fourth season being split into two parts, sticking to the streamer's classic binge model instead.

A Netflix boss confirmed the news to Variety, saying: "For the fans of Stranger Things, this is how they’ve been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing."

So, when the series does land, fans likely won't have to wait to see who'll win the final battle between Hawkins and the Upside Down, and whether the core cast survives.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now.

