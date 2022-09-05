When are the Emmy Awards 2022? How to watch

The nominees this year include Succession , The White Lotus and Ted Lasso , with the awards honouring the best of TV from 1st June 2021 and 31st May 2022.

This year's Emmy Awards ceremony is just around the corner, with the stars set to hit the red carpet for one of the biggest nights in TV.

The ceremony is being broadcast on NBC in the US, but how can viewers in the UK watch all the action, and when will it take place?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Emmy Awards 2022.

When are the Emmy Awards 2022?

Jean Smart in Hacks Jake Giles Netter/HBO Max

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on 12th September 2022 from 8pm Eastern Time in the US. This means that in the UK, the ceremony will be taking place from 1am on 13th September 2022, coming to an end approximately three hours later at 4am.

This ceremony will follow the 74th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which have already been handed out across 3rd and 4th September.

How to watch the Emmy Awards 2022

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed and Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

The Emmy Awards ceremony rotates annually between four different broadcasters in the US - ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC.

This year it's NBC's turn, with the ceremony airing on the channel starting at 8pm Eastern Time, while it will also be streamed in the US on Peacock.

Here in the UK, fans can watch the ceremony from 1am on 13th September, with the event being live-streamed on the Emmys website, its YouTube channel and their Facebook page.

Who's in the running for the Emmy Awards 2022?

The White Lotus. HBO

This year's Emmy Awards have seen a number of shows nominated in 10 or more categories, including Succession with 25, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso both with 20, and Hacks and Only Murders in the Building with 17 nominations.

Meanwhile, Euphoria got 16, Dopesick, Squid Game and Severance got 14, Ozark and Stranger Things got 13, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel got 12, and Pam & Tommy got 10.

Other notable points from the selection of nominees include Squid Game becoming the first ever Drama Series nominee that isn’t in the English language and Jodie Comer going up against her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series.

You can find the full list of nominees here.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on 12th September 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

