Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, executive producer Tomek Baginski said: "Yes, we are saying our goodbyes to this Geralt and new Geralt is coming."

He continued: "But also we’re leaving people with a couple of cliffhangers which are I think pretty interesting and pretty cool and promise a very, very adventurous future."

The Witcher faced backlash from fans last year after it was announced that Cavill would be passing the torch to Hemsworth from season 4, with many claiming that the new lead actor isn’t right for the role.

Defending the casting decision, executive producer Steve Gaub recently compared the re-casting to other famous franchises.

"I think, holistically, Henry gave us an incredible three seasons of Geralt but there's been so many franchises that have had really strong title characters and eventually, for whatever reason, personal decision or, or just the length of time frame, the title character changes actors," he exclusively told RadioTimes.com.

"But you always have the strength of the property to lean into and we're trusting that the world of The Witcher, the continent, the IP itself is what is drawing a lot of fans."

He continued: "We love everything that Henry gave us as a Geralt and now we're really excited about what Liam can give us as a Geralt, much like there's been different James Bonds, different Doctor Whos, different Spider-Mans.

"We're now one of those properties and we aim to serve the property right and continue on with a really strong Geralt."

Ciri using her powers in The Witcher. Netflix

Meanwhile, The Witcher’s Freya Allan, who plays Ciri, recently told RadioTimes.com that the cast were “surprised” by Cavill’s exit from the show after season 3 wrapped.

She said: "It was quite a few months after wrapping and it was a surprise to us all, but I think that we are now focusing on celebrating this work that we’ve all put in together for season 3, and really shedding light on that hard work and trying to focus on that and move forward with what’s ahead, and I think it’ll be exciting to see Liam’s interpretation of this character."

Cavill's final season will be released in two parts with the volume 1 (five episodes) now available on Netflix and volume 2 (three episodes) landing on the streamer in July.

Additional reporting by Louise Griffin.

