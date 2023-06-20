The actor's performance as Geralt of Rivia has been warmly received by fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's novels , with Cavill initially expressing interest in a character arc spanning seven seasons.

Henry Cavill has bid farewell to The Witcher , as his final episodes of the epic fantasy-drama prepare to drop on Netflix .

However, a bombshell announcement last year revealed he would be departing the show after season 3, with the lead role to be taken over by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth.

There has been much speculation as to the reasons for Cavill's departure, but the actor himself has not outlined his motivations first-hand.

At Netflix's fan event TUDUM, the former Superman actor took to the stage with his The Witcher co-stars and paid tribute to their time collaborating on the project.

"I actually just want to talk about my co-stars here because, once again, it was such a pleasure and an honour to be working with you guys," he began.

"You guys bring so much nuance and detail to these characters, which are often at risk of being oversimplified, and what you guys have done with the characters has involved work, care and effort."

Cavill added: "And believe me, working with you guys was the biggest pleasure. So, [I] just want to say I'm gonna miss you. I'm gonna miss you very much."

At the time of Cavill's resignation, it seemed that he could be staging a return to his Superman role, following a brief cameo in Dwayne Johnson blockbuster Black Adam.

However, after that film underperformed at the box office, Warner Bros announced that it would be recasting the role of Clark Kent instead, with an as-yet-unknown actor expected to make his debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Cavill has now turned his attention to an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 – a tabletop gaming franchise he counts himself a fan of – which is in development for Prime Video.

