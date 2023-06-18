In the new footage from Henry Cavill's final season, Rience (Chris Fulton) and his clan come looking for Ciri (Freya Allan). However, she's not about to go without a fight, putting her exhaustive Witcher training to good use as she fights for her life.

It's nearly time for The Witcher to return with season 3 volume 1, and Netflix has got fans even more hyped with a new dramatic clip.

She's not without help either, as we see a protective Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) telling Rience: "Last time I beat you with my wits. This time you meet my magic."

Speaking of protective parent figures, Geralt (Cavill) throws himself into the fight without hesitation, slashing pretty much anyone in sight who dares to come near Ciri.

As Rience holds a knife to Ciri's throat, he tells Geralt and Yennefer: "I like my odds."

However, more help is coming, as an army of dwarves charge ahead and Yarpen (Jeremy Crawford) tells Rience: "I like our odds better."

In the chaos, Ciri manages to get away from Rience, with Yennefer sending him and Geralt chasing after him into a portal. A brutal fight between Geralt and Rience ensues, with Geralt eventually making it back through the portal - only to find that the elves have also come for Ciri.

Read more:

Geralt slashes at everyone in sight, but the clip ends with Ciri still fighting on her own - before we know if our heroes even make it out alive.

It's clear that the stakes are higher than ever before - something Cavill recently teased.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Now, there is a real threat," the actor told Tudum. “It’s genuine; it’s no longer theoretical — it’s practical. And it’s very, very dangerous. They are walking into the lion’s den everywhere they go.”

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, who previously spoke to RadioTimes.com about how spin-off The Witcher: Blood Origin sets up season 3, added: “In so many ways, season 3 is the culmination of what we’ve been building toward all along."

The Witcher season 3 will be released in two volumes, with the first coming in June and the second landing in July, and it will be Cavill's final bow as Geralt as Rivia before Liam Hemsworth takes over in season 4.

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 will land on Netflix on 29th June. You can sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Fantasy hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.