With each story so different from the last, particularly in this latest season, fans are always split on which was their favourite - so we at RadioTimes.com decided to settle this once and for all.

If there's one thing Black Mirror fans love to do when a new season is released, it's squabble about which of the episodes was the best.

In an exclusive poll, we asked fans of the show to choose their favourite episode from this most recent season, whether it be Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day or Demon 79. Now, the results are in.

The overall winner with 26% of the vote was in fact... Loch Henry.

The second episode of the new run, which took on the true crime drama theme, was chosen by a whopping 1,508 respondents, meaning it emerged victorious.

However, both Beyond the Sea and Joan is Awful weren't far behind. Both got 25% of the vote, with 1,461 and 1,458 picks respectively.

Myha'la Herrold as Pia in Black Mirror episode Loch Henry. Nick Wall/Netflix

Further behind were Demon 79, with 13% and 763 votes, and Mazey Day, which brought up the rear with 10% and 588 votes.

If you want to check out our own ranking of all 28 Black Mirror episodes from across all six seasons then you can do so here.

Read more:

It's perhaps no surprise that Loch Henry has come out on top, due to its chilling ending and jaw-dropping twist.

The episode stars Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin and Monica Dolan and follows a young couple who travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a documentary, but find themselves drawn to a local true crime story.

Following the new season's release, Herrold has revealed that there are signs throughout the episode which can lead viewers towards the big reveal - if you want to avoid spoilers for Loch Henry stop reading now.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Herrold said: “I was not expecting it at all, my jaw was on the floor, I was like, 'This is so morbid, I can’t believe what I’m reading.' And then the second time round, Charlie [Brooker]’s so clever, there’s tiny things that’ll sort of lead you into thinking 'blah blah blah'.

"Some of the signs were there if you were really looking for them, but you would have to be looking with a magnifying glass, he’s so clever about it. No, I was gagged – gooped and gagged.”

Black Mirror season 6 is streaming now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.