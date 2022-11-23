Wednesday Addams has been previously played, and perhaps most famously played, by Christina Ricci , who is also returning for this new series to play a brand-new character, opposite Jenna Ortega's new iteration of Wednesday.

New Netflix series Wednesday sees a brand-new cast taking on the roles of the Addams Family, who have been played so many times before across film and TV.

Ortega spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about what it was like working with Ricci on the series, revealing that the two of them never actually talked with one another about the dynamic.

Ortega said: "It was really interesting. It definitely was a bit nerve-wracking at first. You don’t want to feel like you’re doing the knock-off version of her performance right in front of her. You want to make it clear that your character is your own."

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. Courtesy of Netflix

She continued: "I think we approached it in a really cool manner because we never spoke about it. We just spoke about each other and got to know each other and kind of ignored it. That was a great relief and I think it was a smart decision."

In the series, Catherine Zeta-Jones is playing Morticia Addams, Wednesday's mother, and Ortega also spoke about playing this dynamic with the star.

She said of Zeta-Jones: "She’s such a goofball. I think her humour is underrated. She was really fun to work with. She was like the life of the party when she came on set. Obviously she’s immensely talented so it was cool to have the opportunity to work with her. Catherine Zeta Jones was my mum for eight months; it was pretty interesting."

The series has been executive produced by iconic gothic horror director Tim Burton, who has also directed the first four episodes.

On being directed by Burton, Ortega said: "He put me at ease. He was definitely one of my rocks on that set in terms of when he hires an actor he completely trusts them. He always asked for my opinion and I grew to become very protective of the character because I didn’t want her to be like every other teenage girl.

"It’s hard when you have things like boys pursuing her or going to school dances and just being in that environment. It was really wonderful when Tim would call me to his trailer in the morning and say, 'What lines do you want to take out? What do you want to keep in? What would you like to say instead?'"

She continued: "He was always interested in what I had to say or would always ask for my approval. I trust him completely. He’s done incredible work so I was bit in awe of that quality. He’s very sweet and very respectful, and it was definitely one of my favourite experiences with a director."

Fred Armisen and Luis Guzmán also recently spoke about their roles in the series, explaining what it was like to take on the iconic parts of Uncle Fester and Gomez Addams.

Additional reporting by Simon Button.

Wednesday will be released on 23rd November on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

