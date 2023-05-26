The teenage Nat was anointed by Lottie as the Antler Queen, while the adult Nat was accidentally killed by Misty, sacrificing herself to save Lisa.

Reacting to the double-twist in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Thatcher said that the ending was "pretty devastating" and "really tragic" for the character.

She said: "Everyone has been through a lot, but Nat is the one who has been taking it all in most intensely, and letting it live inside of her and bubbling up, so there’s something really sad about that."

Reacting to teenage Nat becoming the Antler Queen, Thatcher said this is "probably why she is the Natalie we see. She’s gone through so much and now she’s taking on more guilt.

"She’s going to be carrying more guilt [as the group’s leader] and she’s going to continue this journey of self-destruction."

Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in Yellowjackets. Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME

Thatcher explained that she had a conversation with director Karyn Kusama before they filmed the finale, and that she told her: "This is the turning point. This is what makes her who she is. And, the guilt is really heavy".

Read more:

When the interviewer suggests the title of Antler Queen could still be fought over, Thatcher said: "Exactly. I think it will mess up the group dynamic no matter what. And no matter what, it’s going to be exciting.

"But it doesn’t mean that she is going to fully take over that role. Because, you don’t see her reaction after that scene.

"I think there is a sense of accomplishment and that she feels seen, for once, for everything she’s done. So I think she’s going to try to hold onto that and wouldn’t just completely dismiss or throw it away immediately.

"But I think the group is going to react terribly. I think there’s going to be tension between her and Shauna, because Shauna obviously has endured so much and felt like she was the natural one to fall into that role.

More like this

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think it’s just going to start more conflict. Not that things were going well, but they had a leader that people agreed on and now everything is thrown out of sorts. People don’t even like Natalie that much.

"They trust her, but she’s not giving them what Lottie was giving them."

This season of Yellowjackets saw plenty of other revelations throughout, including what happened to Lottie and how Jackie met her grisly fate.

Yellowjackets streams on Paramount Plus in the UK – get Paramount Plus for no extra cost on Sky, or get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video.

Visit our Drama hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.