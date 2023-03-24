In the Yellowjackets season 1 finale, the question of what happened to Lottie began to take shape.

The medication she had been taking to manage what her father believed to be schizophrenia had long dried up by that point, along with the team's food supplies and any remaining hope of escaping their living hell. As a result, Lottie had been experiencing visions, but fans of the show were divided on what was fuelling her second sight.

Was it simply tied to her mental health? Was it merely a symptom of malnourishment and dehydration? Or was it evidence of supernatural capabilities?

That question remains unanswered, but in the opening episode of Yellowjackets season 2, we learn what happened to Lottie after she miraculously made it out of the wilderness in one piece.

Along with her fellow survivors she was hurried onto a plane, the press clamouring for photos and comments as we learnt that the investigation into the crash had entered its preliminary stage. Following her return home, she refused – or was possibly unable – to speak, leaving her parents exasperated.

"She barely eats, she doesn't sleep, she wanders the house at odd hours," wept her mother. "We just don't know what else to do. We're failing her."

The psychiatrist's solution was aggressive electroconvulsive therapy (ECT). With Sharon Van Etten's Seventeen ringing out "I used to feel free, or was it just a dream?", she was strapped to a gurney and drugged before the medical professionals carried out the violent procedure, which left her contorted in pain.

It was a harrowing moment that equalled all of the horrors she experienced while stranded in the wilderness, and possibly even surpassed those nightmares, depending on your disposition.

We don't know how many times Lottie was forced to undergo the procedure.

During that time, she was housed in a psychiatric hospital. It's also not clarified how long she remained there, but she appeared settled, even able to soothe her roommate who was wrestling with voices in her head as she did Travis when he suffered a panic attack on one occasion.

"They can make you better, the same way they helped me," she told her.

But at some point between that period in her life and the present day, a switch flicked and Lottie rejected that notion, evidenced by her address to the members of her flock/cult at Camp Green Pine.

"The truth is, nobody can help you," she said. "I certainly can't. There's only one person who can really give you what you're looking for: you. Your truest, most authentic self.

"Right now, there is a version of you that knows exactly who you really are and what you really want. A primal, elemental self. And there is nothing more painful than hiding that self."

Simone Kessell as Lottie in Yellowjackets.

There's still so much we don't know about Lottie, but it's clear she has since tapped into a version of the mindset she inhabited when stranded in the wild.

As we saw in the season 1 finale, it was members of Lottie's cult, dressed in their purple garb and sporting the mysterious symbol that became the football team's insignia, who kidnapped Nat from her motel.

Suzie, the private investigator being blackmailed by Nat, also left a message on her phone in which she indicated that Lottie was responsible for the emptying of Travis's bank account, which also suggested that she could be behind his murder.

When the teens were high on mushrooms after Misty had spiked their tea during their night of revelry in the forest, it was Lottie, dressed as the antler queen, who encouraged Shauna to kill him.

Lottie has been teased as Yellowjackets' "big bad" going into season 2, but it remains to be seen what her true motivations are, and what she's truly capable of.

Yellowjackets season 2 is available to stream on Paramount Plus from Friday 24th March – get Paramount Plus for no extra cost on Sky, or get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video.

Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

