Shortly after strange lights are seen in the sky above Shipton Abbott, an unidentified man is found dead at the heart of a newly formed crop circle at North Farm.

Detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) is itching to get to his latest crime scene in an exclusive preview of this week's Beyond Paradise , which tackles the fascinating phenomena of crop circles.

Though Humphrey doesn't wish to encourage the conspiracy theorists speculating on possible extraterrestrial involvement, he cannot hide his fascination with the highly unusual case – even appearing a tad insensitive in his eagerness.

"The crop circle happened at some point last night and the body was discovered by a group of ramblers around eight this morning," begins DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi) as she and Humphrey wade through the fields.

A buzzing Humphrey describes it as "amazing" and "very exciting" as he dashes towards the scene, only to be soberingly reminded that someone has lost their life – a fact that PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) is more troubled by.

It perhaps isn't surprising that Humphrey is looking for some escapism in his day job when trouble is brewing at home, with the recent return of Archie Hughes (Jamie Bamber) – an old flame of his wife, Martha (Sally Bretton).

Bamber has teased a dramatic confrontation between Humphrey and Archie later in the season, while he also argued that his character is a "better fit" for Martha. Fighting talk, indeed!

Beyond Paradise continues tomorrow, Friday 24th March, at 8pm on BBC One.

