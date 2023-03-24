Despite the staggering odds stacked against them, several members of the Yellowjackets football team miraculously managed to make it out of their season 1 ordeal in one piece.

Shauna, Misty, Nat, Van, Taissa and Lottie (plus Travis, who later died under circumstances that have yet to be exposed) looked set to die, but they were eventually rescued (again, the details of that operation are currently unknown) and chartered back to civilisation.

Jackie, however, wasn't so lucky.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In chapter 1 of Yellowjackets, we learned fairly early on that she hadn't survived, but the details of her demise were shrouded in mystery. Fast-forward to the season's end and we discovered what became of Jackie.

After she learned that her boyfriend Jeff and her best pal Shauna had slept together, with Shauna also carrying his baby, their friendship collapsed in spectacular style. The pair locked horns during a vicious confrontation, with both of them hurling cruel insults at one another before Jackie took herself outside to sleep, unable to bear Shauna's company any longer.

Sophie Nélisse as Teen Shauna in Yellowjackets.

But during the night, there was exceptionally heavy snowfall and Jackie wound up freezing to death, leaving Shauna distraught and guilt-ridden – and her grief continues to weigh heavily on her in Yellowjackets.

Shauna pays daily visits to Jackie's corpse, which is being stored in an old shed just a stone's throw from the cabin, and imagines that her best friend is still alive, putting questions to her about what really happened with Jeff and how she could do such a thing to her closest confidante.

More like this

Read more:

Shauna's behaviour is both poignant and unsettling, with some of her teammates expressing concern about her troubling new past-time. But any tenderness you might feel towards her in light of what she's endured quickly disintegrates when Jackie's ear falls off as her body begins to decompose – which Shauna picks up and carries with her for some time, before taking said ear and eating it.

We know the team turn to cannibalism in their desperation, or possibly as part of a new ritual they develop spearheaded by Lottie. Is this when it begins?

Season 2 also introduces us to adult Lottie, who is running her own cult by the looks of things, although she'd probably deem that an unfair and inaccurate interpretation of her life's work.

There's still so much we don't know about Lottie, including if she orchestrated Travis's death, but given that she ordered Nat's kidnap from her motel room, she certainly doesn't play by the rules.

What's her endgame? And what lengths will she go to in order to get there?

Yellowjackets continues on Paramount Plus on Friday 31st March – get Paramount Plus for no extra cost on Sky, or get a seven-day free trial of Paramount Plus on Amazon Prime Video.

Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.