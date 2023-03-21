The writer, who created the dark comedy back in 2018, revealed on the Succession red carpet that he doesn't think any of the show's characters are "right for an actual TV spin-off".

HBO's Succession airs its fourth and final season on Monday night (March 27th), and while fans of the drama are holding out for spin-off news, it's not looking good judging by creator Jesse Armstrong's recent comments.

When asked which of the Roy family deserves their own sister show once Succession has ended, Armstrong told Deadline: "I think— I mean, it'd be like a fun parlour game that I would do with my pals but I wouldn't say it publicly because it might get misconstrued so I would write for all of them."

However, he quickly added: "But I don't think any of them are right for an actual TV spin-off."

The screenwriter, who previously created Peep Show, Fresh Meat and wrote for Veep and Black Mirror, teased the possibility of a Succession spin-off back in February, saying: "Maybe there’s another part of this world we could come back to, if there was an appetite?"

However, HBO chief Casey Bloys was more definitive about the show ending, saying: "It doesn’t seem to me that there’s something in Succession where you would go, 'Let’s follow just this kid' or whatever. It doesn’t seem like a natural thing to me. But if [creator Jesse Armstrong] said, 'I want to do this,' then I would follow Jesse’s lead."

Armstrong confirmed last month that Succession would be wrapping up with season 4, explaining: "There’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind."

The new season will follow the Roy family as they continue to feud, with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) teaming up to take down their media mogul father Logan (Brian Cox), who's brought Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) on side.

While Culkin previously said that he didn't want the show to end, guest star Alexander Skarsgard has promised a finale that leaves fans "very shocked, very surprised".

Succession returns on Monday 27th March at 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW

