Despite answering some of our burning questions, such as what happened to Jackie's body after she died, there are still plenty of mysteries that have yet to be solved in Yellowjackets – a number of which star Melanie Lynskey doesn't even have the answers to.

The actor, who plays present day Shauna, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that she asked "so many questions" when she initially joined the show, adding: "I was terrified of signing onto something where the people did not have a roadmap of where they wanted it to go.

"My biggest fear was that they had a cool pilot and they didn't have anything to back it up, but they put my fears to rest. They told me the whole outline of season 1, everything that happened – then you have a lover, and then you kill your lover. All of that."

Lynskey went on to say that she no longer grills the writers about what's in store because she has "so much trust now", and was also conscious of "being annoying", which means she's in the dark about what season 3 will bring.

"I don't have any clue," she said. "I know from when they initially pitched it to me what their initial plan was for one aspect, but I don't know if they're going to end up doing it."

Lynskey also reflected on Shauna's "dark" relationship with her teenage daughter Callie. "I think that she feels terrible [about Callie being dragged into the Adam Martin saga]," she reflected. "She feels really bad about it.

"On the one hand, she's grateful because there are a couple of times where Callie steps in and saves her in a way. But I think it's difficult to see parts of yourself that you're not necessarily proud of be reflected in your child."

And as for the those Adam fan theories, the less said about those, the better.

"I don't really read or engage with them [fan theories] too much," she said. "Most of the fan theories that are directed at me are about the character of Adam – 'Who is he really?' And that has gotten old 'cos I'm like 'He's just a guy'."

