Niamh Algar stars in the new series as Dr Lucinda Williams, who finds herself under intense scrutiny after a nightmarish shift which involves a hysterical gunman storming into her A&E.

Medical thriller Malpractice kicks off this weekend on ITV1 and ITVX, with a thrilling first-look clip now available exclusively to readers of RadioTimes.com .

The threatening figure demands that his associate – who remains unconscious after suffering severe stab wounds – be treated immediately, with Dr Williams defying police in order to approach him.

She attempts to negotiate with the attacker, saying that she will only treat the patient if he agrees to drop his gun – but risks making things even worse. Watch the exclusive Malpractice clip now:

As the ITV synopsis reveals, the stress doesn't stop here for Dr Williams, who is later investigated for her possible involvement in the death of a patient by opioid overdose.

The inquiry is demanded by the late victim's grieving father, with two doctors assigned the complicated case: Dr Norma Callahan (Helen Behan), who is sceptical of Lucinda, and Dr George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé), a former colleague of the suspect.

Niamh Algar previously told RadioTimes.com and other press that she was uncertain how viewers would respond to her character, teasing that the mystery will keep people guessing until the end.

Malpractice is written by Grace Ofori-Attah (In The Long Run) and directed by The Responder's Philip Barantini, which is reflected in the gritty execution of this particular scene.

Algar previously worked with Malpractice co-star Helen Behan on The Virtues, while viewers might also recognise her from Raised By Wolves, Suspect, Deceit and The Wonder.

Malpractice premieres on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday 23rd April 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

